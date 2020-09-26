JORDAN CASTEEL
Forums on this page have asked why anyone would vote Republican, because President Trump is doing nothing but trying to get re-elected (as do all sitting candidates for re-election).
One could equally ask why anyone would vote Democrat, because the Democrats since 2016 have done nothing but try to oust Trump.
Trump has, despite relentless attacks against him, implemented many of his Make America Great initiatives, while the Democrats have used civil unrest to promote extremely radical views diametrically opposed to the fundamental values upon which America was founded. Here are a few more reasons to vote Republican:
Four years ago, Americans were fed up with the political inactions of Washington. Trump emerged with no political agenda, but with an abundance of business acumen. Chosen by the people, he tackled the business of government. The economy soared, joblessness plummeted, national security improved. But the Democrats were threatened by his success and had to attack. COVID-19 created a blip in Trump’s progress. Democrat leaders did not have a better response, and the blip would have been far worse if it had occurred before Trump’s improvements.
Why would the poor vote for the Democrats who have pledged to raise their taxes? Perhaps they do not understand that taxes on “evil” corporations are actually regressive. Corporations are people (including millions of blue-collar workers who have invested their retirement savings) who make money by selling goods found at your local shops. Raise corporate taxes, and the price of goods must be raised to pay the taxes. This hurts the poor more than the rich, and reduces the earnings paid to those blue-collar investors. Trump on the other hand understands that discouraging imports via tariffs, and encouraging exports, will bring in revenue, and support jobs and businesses here.
You say the Democrats care for and about people? All money they are still trying to hand out is not free! We will all be paying that money back, compounded, for years to come. Did they care for the innocent people whose businesses were mindlessly damaged by rioters?
Republicans are generally conservative, meaning they want to preserve the principles America was founded upon, including the Declaration and Constitution, and the morality of the Bible (a Guinness record-holding, all-time world best seller) and God who wrote it. Democrats are liberal, implying anything goes. They have been gradually progressing to “de-sin” everything from abortion to violent zeal. Before you “Cancel Bible” along with the rest of culture, please consider what God says about “anything goes” (See Acts 17:31, Romans 2:5-11, II Corinthians 5:10, and Hebrews 13:8).
Democrats want you to vote early, in hopes of getting your uninformed vote. Why would anyone vote before seeing how the candidates measure up in public debates?
Consider expanded government, firearm bans, unprotected borders, and many other issues. Please weigh carefully--weed out the hype, consider the views of those outside your own personal social arenas, and vote as a well-informed citizen.
Jordan Casteel is a resident of Stephens City.
(26) comments
Dear Jordan- no one with a lick of sense buys this. Are we better off now than 4 years ago? Healthier, happier, safer, more secure, more respected, more vital, more relevant?????? The answers are all NO. Mountains of Republicans who have worked in, for, and with this administration have all told us he is UNFIT for this job. Believe them. Any one of them. These are the “best of the best” minds- according to him, and they are decidedly unimpressed. Massively unimpressed. And they are all voting for Biden. Wake up.
We’re still not seein’ shiny or happy from you. There are mountains of people calling themselves Republicans who are anything but. People like you who want to attribute America’s woes to President Trump are deluded when it’s obvious to anyone with common sense that Liberals want nothing more than to dissolve the last bit of glue holding the fabric of our once great country together. Real conservatives see who you really are. You can’t have and condone riots in the streets and claim you are civil and love our country. Does not compute. Is not shiny or happy.
So if you are a conservative republican who is disgusted by Trump, but still agree with conservative policies, but you really realize he's unfit, both morally and intellectually, and you say this out loud, you are not really a republican. Got it. Thanks for clarifying. Go back to your cult now and await the great "reckoning".
I have already voted and voted blue down the line to save this once great nation
204,000 dead and counting
The death number you assign to true COVID deaths is about as real as your candidates worthiness.
put your mask back on pops ... we trying to save your miserable being
I’m just fine, junior. Try to help yourself, if you can.
Oh, my, that Covid 19, it created such a "blip" that he decided to lie about how bad it was to his employers? Yeh, And with these kind of statements about every minority group....he's his own worst advertisement: "We are polling at numbers that I guess no Republican has ever polled before. Perhaps Abraham Lincoln. But in those days, he wasn't big into the Hispanic movement, I think. Abraham had other things to think about, don't we think?"
I have seen enough hate, corruption, toadying to white supremacists, bribery, bowing down to Putin and general admiration of dictators, hatred of democracy, mob like behavior from a sociopathic narcissist who bankrupted 6 casinos, is bankrupting America and lied daily. He has not upheld his oath of office. So there's no need to wait. I am sure cultists aren't waiting either, they seem to admire those aforementioned qualities.
Why are you still peddling that unproven Russian collusion nonsense?
I push the proven "Russia Interference nonsense" which cultists accept because that's the only way they can win.
"an abundance of business acumen"
A casino is a license to print money, but Trump managed to go bankrupt anyway.
6 bankruptcies ... hundreds of small businesses screwed over by trump..some businessman indeed
Excellent forum, Mr. Casteel. The only thing the liberals have been good about for years, is perfecting the fabrication of their own set of “truths.” They have turned anything that is right into wrong. Thereby what they allege that conservatives are guilty of, lies, racism, and hate, are simply reflections of their own actions. The hypocrisy of demonizing whites by calling them all racist, turning a blind eye to tearing down our great cities, encouraging violence, obvious hate for family, organized religion, hard work, and true democracy. It all began decades ago with political correctness. None of us thought America would ever change like this. Mr. Obama is the President who never left office.
All whites aren't racists, no one turns a blind eye to riots, and as for "obvious hate for the family, organized religion, and hard work", show your sources. Nothing but sound bites from the Dr. yet again. President Obama did indeed leave office, in that peaceful transition of power we are fortunate to have, after serving two terms. You need to read more. I was raise, by the way, into practicing "political correctness" all the time. We called it the "golden rule."
Peaceful transition???? Are you out of your mind???? Obama tried to sabotage the Trump administration before he could take office. There is all sorts of evidence of this fact. And Obama and his flunky, Eric Holder corrupted the FBI and the DOJ. You need to pull your head out of your dark hole. And stop watching CNN. They are filling your head with lies. And stop re-defining our language. We know what words mean. We don't need your re-definitions designed to justify your ill will. Wake up and smell the coffee.
Yeah- like all kinds of evidence. Real evidence that Sean Hannity can prove. Like lots of it. Real, true evidence. Alternative evidence, even.
@Bernie - "Are you out of your mind????"
Yes, yes they are...
Also, define "coffee"... [lol]
no one in there right mind would call all whites racist but every white racist I know is a tRump republiclan
their
You give the best reasons to vote Democratic. Vote early, Vote! The debates will expose nothing new. THey are entertainment. The politics of the candidates are well known and will not change between now and Nov. 3.
Are you afraid that Joe won't be able to hide his dementia thru a debate?
Your cult leader certainly isn't hiding his dementia at his rallies....President Donald Trump: (11:48)
Now, I went home and I tell you this, I go home all the time. First lady, “How’d you like the crowd?” Sir, I didn’t see it. I didn’t see it, but I didn’t see it, Donald. I didn’t see it. Sometimes she’ll call me Mr. President, but she’s only kidding. Believe me. She’s only kidding. Has she been a great first lady, right? She’s been a great first lady and very popular. She’s really done a great job. She works hard. We have some great people here tonight. I brought certain members of my family, but I’m going to introduce them to you in a little bit, okay? Great family. They work hard. I’ll tell you what, they work hard. They really work hard. But I do wish they would show because it would be, you know, it’s actually better for them if they show. It shows the importance. The only thing you can do is show. I’ll say, “How did it look?” I don’t know how it looked, but the sound was phenomenal. Okay? It sounded like a Penn state football game like the Steelers football game. You can’t disguise it.''
how's that for defining what his second term would consist of ... tRump is the most ignorant, incompetent president in the history of this nation ... bar none, the con man is just stupid
Cut and paste from HuffPo?
cut and paste from the transcript. Here's more! President Donald Trump: (10:19)
I do this every night and a lot of times it’s a waste. I did it last night. We were … Did you see the crowd we had last night? We were in a great place, Ohio. We had a crowd. We had a crowd. You couldn’t see the end of it. I said, “Turn around camera, turn around.” But, they never liked doing that, you know? They don’t like spinning those cameras. They don’t want to show the crowd.
Crowd: (10:47)
Boo!
