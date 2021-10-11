Recently, I took the opportunity to exercise my constitutional right to vote. I really appreciated the fact I could do so early without some specific reason other than convenience and wanting to do my civic duty.
I take voting very seriously and try to determine why a candidate should get my vote. There are certainly political reasons that can creep into that decision; however, I consider it my obligation to learn as much as I can about each candidate to determine who meets my standards for the best candidate. So, I did my part to ensure that the most qualified governmental officeholder is selected.
What made me vote for Richard Bell?
I have known Richard for several decades and our paths have often crossed as we pursued community activities. I have served on at least one board with him, and had my own stint on City Council, so I know what that job entails. I'll get to his specific qualifications, but first let's look at the person.
From what I know and read, it is easy to see Richard is dedicated to pursuing projects and activities that benefit the community and its citizens. His interests and involvements are wide-ranging. They have run the gamut from ensuring an effective educational system for all students, including his own, to sensible, smart commercial and residential development, protecting the local, natural environment and supporting actions that benefit our outdoor recreational activities.
He appears to be a dedicated family man, but also served his country through years of unaccompanied deployments as a U.S. Navy officer.
Richard has served on various community boards, committees and organizations. In his recent Open Forum, Richard stressed his commitment to activities he pursued versus just being involved. In Richard's case, there doesn't seem to be a question concerning his commitment. If he is involved, he is committed and the results show that energy, thought and imagination as he strives to deliver the best outcome.
Anyone serving on City Council is much more effective if they have prior experiences with aspects of the community. In Richard's case, there are many. Here are a few:
•He served eight years on our School Board, working on such diverse efforts as the Douglas School Community Steering Committee, and as board representative to the CTE advisory committee for what would become the Emil and Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center — a showcase for student and adult educational opportunities in medical services, technology and the trades.
•He served on the Winchester-Frederick County Industrial Park Association as well as the Old Town Neighbors Association.
•He supported the local natural environment and outdoor citizen activities supporting the early effort to develop The Abrams Wetlands Preserve and The Green Circle walking/biking trail connecting various commercial, historical and natural sites around the city.
Please support Richard Bell with your vote for him as City Council representative for Ward 1.
Steve Bauserman is a resident of Winchester and former City Council member
