KELLY KREMER
The politics behind the recent appointment of Bill Wiley’s vacated Ward 1 City Council seat have left me feeling discouraged and I can’t seem to shake it, so here I am. This is not a personal attack on the newly appointed individual, Richard Bell. I know Richard to be a passionate individual and know he will be dedicated in his service. It’s clear he loves our community. My intention here is for my own clarity. I direct this pointedly to Mayor David Smith and Council members. A community rumor circulated that Bell was being pre-selected for the vacant seat. After witnessing Council’s behavior in filling the vacancy, I sadly feel the rumor carried great weight.
Timeline as I know it:
• Friday, November 20th, 11:30am-ish: Vacancy announced on Twitter and Facebook. No other postings in Winchester Star or Winchester City website. All resumes had to be submitted by 5 p.m. same day.
• Saturday and Sunday, November 21st-22nd: Council narrowed candidates to be granted interviews.
• Tuesday, November 24th, 5 p.m.: Special executive session to interview candidates. 6 p.m.: Vote!
• Wednesday, November 25th: Swearing in of Richard Bell
It feels like a huge ask to our citizens to be confident that in a short window of five-and-a-half hours, all interested individuals (1) chanced on either of the [only] two announcements, (2) thoughtfully considered their platforms, (3) discussed with their families, (4) constructed their resumes and (5) pressed their “send” buttons to submit. (Envelope and stamp? No time!) I feel if Council was operating in a fair posture — truly desiring and seeking an ambitious pool of qualified candidates — the advertising net would have been cast much differently. If the same legitimate process had been followed for this vacancy as was done for the vacancy in 2012, I would not be writing this.
Per Winchester Star’s November 27th article, Bell and at least three other individuals were interviewed during executive session. With a minimum of four individuals interviewed in the allotted one-hour session, at very best each were given a 15-minute interview. At full best!
Wiley submitted his resignation on November 18th. Council is granted a thirty-day period to fill a vacated seat. I can’t wrap my head around any justification for the rush and the ridiculously weak attempt in advertising our city’s need for such an important seat. Why was this appointment made so swiftly? From announcement to final vote: four-and-a-half days!
Again, this is not about party affiliation. It’s about bringing us back to a healthier baseline of honest politics! We rely on our leaders to hold high standards of integrity and be mindful stewards of the power we lend to them by our vote. I didn’t see that November 20th-24th. In my eyes, by no imaginable stretch, was this appointment driven by clean intent. I want to be wrong! I believe in accountability. I believe in fairness. I object to sneaky charades. I love our envied unique town of Winchester. Please don’t let me lose that feeling!
Kelly Kremer is a Winchester resident.
