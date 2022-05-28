The 2nd Amendment to the Constitution says: "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed." Everyone seems to focus on "the right of the people to keep and bear Arms," but no one seems to bother even thinking about "A well regulated Militia." But the authors of the Constitution must have had a reason for including that clause and making it prominent by placing it first.
What is a well-regulated militia? I suppose it is an organized group, authorized by the government (whether local law enforcement, state, or federal) for the purpose of protecting the public from a threat, domestic or foreign. Well-regulated, to me, means having a leader or commander, who has the authority and training to direct members of the militia to confront the threat. The militia is an ad hoc army or posse, under the direction of law enforcement or military authority.
If this is what the 2nd Amendment actually means, then it could mean that citizens have the right to keep arms, meaning own or possess them, keep them in their homes, and bring them out bear arms in public when called upon by the leader of the militia for a specific purpose, but does not necessarily grant the right to any citizen to walk into a grocery store with a pistol on his hip, or an AK-47 on his arm, while he shops. While he shops, or simply walks down the street, he is not participating as a member of a militia, and no militia has been called for by the authorities.
If we want to be originalists, we have to explain what "a well regulated militia" means and why it is placed prominently in the 2nd Amendment. It could mean people can own weapons to keep in their homes for protection of themselves and their families from an intruder, but do not have a right to carry weapons in public when there is no threat or emergency.
Interpreting the 2nd Amendment in this way might help our country start coping with the scourge of innocents in grocery stores and public schools being slaughtered, and which we seem to have no way of stopping.
Scott Bailey is a resident of Frederick County.
