During the COVID-19 pandemic, were Valley Health Systems and local doctors allowed to really practice medicine and treating patients utilizing all available information and protocols (such as the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance) or were they hamstrung to only follow National Institutes of Health and Food and Drug Administration guidelines?
The FDA stated the only way an emergency order of any vaccine could get approval was that there could not be any known remedy/treatment on the market for COVID.
Does this explain why Ivermectin developed from a natural base plant, called the "wonder drug" due to its versatility, safety and impact from Japan that was discovered in 1978 and further developed for human treatment around 1987 and Hydroxychloroquine developed back in 1955 were quickly suppressed?
"Ivermectin proved to be even more of a ‘Wonder drug’ in human health, improving the nutrition, general health and wellbeing of billions of people worldwide ever since it was first used to treat Onchocerciasis in humans in 1988," according to an article in the "Proceedings of the Japan Academy." In 1987, Merck indicated a price of $3 per tablet, meaning that a treatment dose would cost $6, well beyond an affordable amount for those most in need.
In 2015, Ivermectin was awarded the Nobel Prize for treatments of infectious diseases, a multifaceted drug deployed against some of the world's most devastating tropical diseases.
Now one must ask, what drug would you feel more comfortable with: A vaccine that got an emergency order approved by the FDA and granted immunity to big pharma, or drugs that have been on the market for human use since 1955 and 1988?
Maybe one would feel better about getting medical advice for the vaccine from the following worldwide known doctors: Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Joseph Mercola.
Something to ponder, big pharma was granted legal immunity but what about the employers, businesses and institutions that enforced the mandate? How would they be granted legal immunity?
Jeff Milburn is a resident of Winchester.
