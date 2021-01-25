CLEATUS BELL JR.
I heard a reporter ask the question, “Why would an American president send his supporters to attack a shrine of American Democracy?” One answer is, he did it because he wants his people to believe the election was stolen, even though 60 court cases, members of his administration, and members of his own Republican Party say otherwise. He keeps saying he wants proof that it wasn’t stolen. The courts and his own party have provided the proof. So where is HIS proof that it WAS stolen? It’s funny how they would have trusted and believed those SAME people if they had said Trump had won. You know, kind of like what they did four years ago? I guess for me the biggest question would be, why would so many MILITARY people support Trump? He and his family have a history of being cowards. His grandfather somehow “avoided” serving in the German army. His father somehow got out of serving in WWII. Apparently, it was in military school that Trump figured that you were a “sucker and a loser” to be willing to die for this country. He was quoted as saying that he “could never understand why anyone would want to do that.” He used the bone spurs that allowed him to play golf and tennis to avoid the draft after his five college deferments ran out. He has used money earmarked to improve active duty enlisted housing for the stupid wall that Mexico was supposed to pay for. Congress recently overrode a Trump veto that included a 3% pay raise for military personnel. He has ducked out of NUMEROUS memorial ceremonies honoring veterans because he was “too busy.” Oh yeah, one time was because it was raining. I mean, SERIOUSLY? What else should he do, right before your eyes, to show his disdain and disrespect for the military? It’s not Fake News when…YOU CAN SEE IT FOR YOURSELF! If nothing else, look at how he has treated our highly decorated, highly respected generals! People unlike him and his family, who have been devoted to protecting and defending the Constitution for most of their lives. I don’t understand the spell he has cast over the free-thinking people of this country. You shout and march and demonstrate in the name of freedom, yet you dangle from the strings of the puppet master. He says, “March on the Capitol.” You march, knowing it’s a bad idea. He says, “Go home!” You go home. That’s real freedom in action! What happened to him marching to the Capitol WITH you? I guess he sat that war out like he did Vietnam. Oh, but YOU’RE supposed to “Fight Like Hell!” while he watches on TV. The final answer to answer that reporter’s question would be, “Watch Fox News! The REAL faux news!” The main supporters of Trump’s 30,000+ lies!
Cleatus Bell Jr. is a resident of Frederick County.
