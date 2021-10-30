As a member of the county’s Finance Committee since 2013, I have watched Judy as a citizen member and now as chair of Finance Committee work diligently to find solutions to the county’s needs, while being very conscience of whose dollars she is spending. Judy always does her homework on each issue and determines the return for her constituents and the county as a whole.
Judy’s opponent advertises that she voted for an increase in meals tax. As a member of the Finance Committee, I can attest to the fact that Supervisor Dunn advocated for the meals tax increase along with a cigarette tax that will be further discussed during Fiscal Year 2023 budget talks.
A broadband initiative under Judy’s leadership has set aside $8.6 million to start the implementation of broadband for all. Judy started the conversion on the need for broadband prior to the pandemic when broadband became vital link to everyone’s needs.
Traffic infrastructure has been the responsibility of the Commonwealth of Virginia. To blame a local elected official for traffic congestion is inappropriate. While Frederick County has been a partner, it is your state tax dollars that fund road projects. If this was to change and transportation was funded locally, Frederick County residents would see a huge increase in their property taxes.
In conclusion, I find it interesting that a newcomer to our community believes he has all the correct answers when in fact these issues will continue to be a work in progress. Remember, at the end of the day, Supervisor McCann Slaughter has a track record of conservative spending of your tax dollars. She has track record of funding education. She has track record of funding first responders. She has rolled up her sleeves to get the work done.
On Nov. 2, we need to vote and support Judy McCann Slaughter to Stonewall District Supervisor.
C. William Orndoff Jr. is a resident of Frederick County.
