On Saturday, August 8th, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. there will be a Republican firehouse primary election at Millwood Station Banquet Hall near Costco to replace outgoing Delegate Christopher Collins who has accepted an appointment as a judge. First, let me congratulate my friend Chris Collins on his appointment as a judge and thank him for his service to Winchester City, and Frederick and Warren counties as a delegate. Second, I would like to endorse Bill Wiley to replace Mr.Collins as 29th District Delegate. Bill is foremost a friendly guy but also one who will not tell you what you want to hear, but what he really thinks. This is a rare quality in a politician, but a handy one. Bill might have even gently remind me that he is NOT a politician, but rather a public servant. And from what I have seen of the work he has done on Winchester City Council for the last six years I am inclined to agree. Bill knows that without the Second Amendment to the Constitution, the rest of the Bill of Rights could just eventually disappear. That's why he calls it our FIRST freedom. He is also 100% pro-life from conception to birth. With three beautiful children of his own, Bill realizes each and every life is precious. Bill will oppose tax increases and work to roll back recent increases that tend to harm middle- and low-income families. He knows this is especially critical in the era of coronavirus due to high unemployment and underemployment levels. Bill believes in law and order and is an unabashed defender of law enforcement. He has a master's degree from George Mason University and holds down a job as a business development manager and a commercial real estate broker at the same time. Someone might legitimately ask how he would be able to take on the role of delegate with two jobs already? My response to that is if you want something done and done well, give it to a busy person. Please come out and vote for Bill Wiley this Saturday.
Seth T. Thatcher is a resident of Stephens City and Frederick County Commissioner of the Revenue.
