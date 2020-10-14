BILL WILEY
As we near the end of the campaign season, I have found citizens focused on a couple of key issues — law & order and the economy.
First, let me assure you that I am a strong supporter of our first responders, police and firefighters, and no one will be a stronger advocate for them in Richmond. Thank you to Virginia Firefighters Association for your endorsement.
I will oppose all efforts to defund police and will push back against the gun control legislation that the Democrats have embraced. They have focused more on limiting law-abiding citizens their constitutional rights to bear arms and less on the biggest issue we face which is mental health. I am proud to have the endorsement from the NRA-PVF as well as the Virginia Citizens Defense League PAC.
As I have traveled throughout House District 29, I have listened to the concerns of friends, neighbors, community leaders and business leaders who have been affected by COVID-19 and its negative impacts on all of us mentally and economically. I believe our best days are in front of us.
Economically, the 29th District has much to offer. We have two interstates, an inland port, airports and a variety of higher education centers. With our arts, history and health care, we are considered one of the best places in the country to retire.
The pandemic has changed our economy. More and more people are working from home, and this may become the new norm, so we need to be prepared. Once people can work from home, they no longer need to live in traffic-choked, high tax areas like Northern Virginia. We are an attractive place for these folks to relocate. This can have a positive impact on our community. That’s why I am proud to have the endorsement of the Virginia Realtors RPAC and the support of the Blue Ridge Association of REALTORS®.
These new opportunities will bring new challenges, and we need to focus on them. For example, how will we repurpose sites that are no longer needed in the changing economy? We need to help attract the kinds of employers who can use these sites. If we are to shift to more home-based work, we need to address the issues of broadband access.
We must remain mindful that we have a mixed economy with a strong agricultural sector. These issues will continue to be important, even more so in our changing economy. That is why I am proud to have the support of the AgPAC and the Farm Bureau.
These are just a few of the issues which will confront the Commonwealth in the coming decade. I am excited by the opportunity to be a part of the solution. I would appreciate your vote on November 3rd or between today and October 31, 2020.
Together, we will keep Virginia and our community moving forward.
