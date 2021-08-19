Behind incumbent Bill Wiley’s friendly smile is another person, one who votes to block scholarships to our kids, votes against background checks for weapons sales, and leads dozens and dozens of people to the riot in the Capitol, providing their bus transportation, and now lies about having done that.
Look deeper and learn he voted no on many pieces of legislation that valley people care about! Check out his votes cast this past term; see if you would vote like he did:
For example, Wiley voted no on multiple bills making casting your ballot and having it counted a more efficient and safe process. Drop off boxes for ballots help busy working families, nurses, cops, and commuters, and the early validation of absentee ballots speeds counting on election day. And while he thinks guns at elementary schools polling places are just fine, moms who take their kids along, don’t. [HB 1888, 2081]
In voting against teaching Virginia students the full range of Virginia’s history and cultural interactions, he became the censor of your child’s education. [HB 1904] What? Virginians don’t deserve a first-class education in 2021?
Virginia offers lower tuition and financial assistance opportunities to Virginia students attending Virginia colleges and universities. Wiley voted against equal opportunity for all Virginians for these programs, including the children of our marines, soldiers and sailors stationed at bases here who come from immigrant backgrounds. (HB-2123). Shame on his disrespect for our military heroes and veterans and for thinking a two-tier system is good for anyone?
These are not the votes of a man “representative” of valley parents who want to see their children rise.
Wiley also falls in his voting record on issues of basic human decency.
Farming is a huge part of the Virginia economy, especially here in the Valley and when harvest time comes, the workers in the fields must not be denied even the minimum wage as their pay. This exemption is overdue for repeal or workers will not come here. Apples rotting on trees benefits no one. Clarifying workplace harassment matters in 2021/2022, but Wiley voted against it as part of the Virginia Human Rights Act.
He voted no on bills establishing paid sick leave for essential part time workers — imagine doing that during the COVID-19 pandemic when people must quarantine or care for sick family? Essential workers earned the gratitude of this nation, but not Wiley’s [HB-1786, HB-2155, HB-2137]. We are the workers of Virginia. Why would we vote against ourselves? Don’t workers’ rights benefit all of us?
If you would not have voted the way Wiley did, then you should not vote for him. Clearly, he is not a good representative for you in Richmond. Join me in voting for Delegate Deetzie Bayliss, HD-29, and I’ll be voting for former Governor Terry McAuliffe too. As Democrats, we care about one another, and we vote yes on bills that provide our citizens a fair break, quality education, and safety.
Kate Simpson is a resident of Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.