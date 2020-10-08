BARBARA BLEDSOE
I normally don’t write letters to the editor. But I’ll make an exception to that rule. As a retired schoolteacher and educator, I understand preparation is the foundation for good a education and also the foundation for a healthy community. I have had the luxury to live in both Winchester and Frederick County all my life. As a city resident, I have seen firsthand how good a city councilman Bill Wiley has been. I believe his knowledge on Winchester City Council is key to his success serving in the House of Delegates for citizens in Winchester, Frederick County and Warren County.
Wiley’s knowledge of government cannot be discounted. It is a feather in his hat. He will be going down to Richmond as a freshman delegate, but his knowledge of government is important.
Bill was born in Virginia and raised on a farm in Roanoke, so he has a unique understanding of what it is like to live in a rural community and yet he also has the knowledge of being a city resident.
There are a lot of new residents in both Winchester and Frederick County. I’ve seen a lot of changes. I’ve seen a huge influx of people coming over the mountain from Northern Virginia to live in Winchester and Frederick County. And when they come here they want to change the rural setting of our community, they want it to be another mini-Tysons Corner. And I don’t think that would be good for everyday citizens here. Bill understands this and he knows how to balance smart growth and government controls to allow for healthy growth. But more importantly, he can go down to Richmond and fight for our way of life. Because what the people need and want in Northern Virginia or Tysons Corner is not what we need or want in Winchester, Virginia, and for that reason I am going to vote for Bill Wiley to be our next delegate in Richmond.
