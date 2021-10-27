Deetzie Bayliss cares about voter’s rights, women’s rights, workers’ rights, and believes that our children are more important than guns. She is concerned about the environment, and treating all people fairly, regardless of their nationality. She believes teachers should understand and deal with diverse cultures in our schools, and that no one should be bullied or discriminated against in the voting booth, schools, workplace, or by law enforcement officers.
Wiley has done nothing to help Virginia (just look at his dismal voting record). Deetzie will promote the values and ideas that make Virginia a great state, and will work hard for all of her fellow Virginians. My vote will go to Deetzie Bayliss on Nov. 2 because she is the right choice for Virginia.
After examining Wiley's voting record, my conclusion is that he values guns over children's lives, he does not believe that all Americans are created equally, he wants to make voting for hard-working Virginians as difficult as possible, and cares nothing about the environment. Furthermore, he does not believe that police officers should be held accountable for their actions, he believes religion is more important than children's welfare, that discrimination and sexual harassment are acceptable for all employers, and farm laborers do not deserve to be paid minimum wage. All of these views plus more are in his voting record (HB 1526, 1786, 1888, 1890, 1904, 1932, 1965, 1968, 1992, 1998, 2063, 2081, 2123, 2130, 2132, 2137, 2155, 2263, 2295, 2312, 2319).
Looking at Wiley's abysmal voting record proves he has done nothing to help our community. The proof is in his voting record.
Vote!
Stephanie Vaughan
Frederick County
