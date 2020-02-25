You continue to publish Walter E. Williams [columns] spewing misinformation. Last fall you published an editorial from him equating climate change science with Marxism. His article included a fake quote from a newspaper owned by the notorious criminal Conrad Black, another climate change denier, and several partial quotes deliberately taken out of context to try and make his case. I wondered what Williams’ agenda was as he is no climatologist, meteorologist or scientist.
His next editorial dealt with the 2nd amendment. He was ardently anti any kind of gun control, no background checks, no limits on the types or quantity of firearms anyone can purchase. He even espoused locking up law enforcement officers if they confiscated someones weapons! Again, I wondered where the vitriol was coming from. He is, after all, not a constitutional scholar, an attorney, a law enforcement officer or involved in the judicial system.
The next editorial was vehemently anti-diversity. He ranted on about how bad diversity is, citing arguments which showcased his bigotry, even using a weird example of worldwide air traffic controllers switching to different languages every year to try and make his point.
This Wednesday, I read his latest missive complaining about leftward bias in universities.
So Mr. Williams and readers of The Winchester Star, let’s have some disclosure about his editorials. Professor Williams works at George Mason, a university which has taken well over $100 million from Charles Koch, and more from his deceased brother. He gave so much money to George Mason they even ceded control over hiring and firing to him. Imagine, a public university funded with taxpayers’ dollars allowing a rich right-wing donor to control hiring and firing of academic staff! This is a matter of public record. So it turns out, every editorial from Professor Williams mirrors the views of his “employer” Charles Koch.
Charles Koch denies climate change completely. He believes we should go back to the lawless ways of the wild West regarding the use and ownership of guns. He is anti-diversity, and he has donated so much money to colleges that in more than one case they have ceded hiring and firing decisions to him. Far from a leftward bias, if anything, the opposite is true.
As a wake-up call, here are some sobering numbers on greenhouse gases. Atmospheric CO2 levels have risen about 35% since I went to school in the 1960s. Methane, 84 times worse than CO2, is released in huge quantities from fracking and raising cattle. R134A used in car air conditioners, fridges and freezers worldwide is 1,410 times worse than CO2. The big daddy of them all, used extensively in the electrical industry, is sulphur hexafluoride at 23,900 times the effect of CO2.
The Winchester Star and Professor Walters would do more service to their readers by highlighting some of these issues rather than telling everyone to stick their heads in the sand and ignoring the problems, whether they be climate related or mass shootings. Wake up!
(3) comments
Therein lies the problem. One side sees facts and common sense, the other turns it into something nefarious. I vote for Mr. Williams.
I suppose Mr. Good has no mirrors in his house. They would certainly expose his hypocrisy if he chanced to look into them. He throws leftist hate terms around so casually. After all what is a climate denier other than someone who takes a scientific view at chicken little's cry that the sky is falling. Please Mr. Good, don't preach climate change. That is a wimp-out. Tell us if the temperature is going up or going down. You can't have it both ways because that is 'weather'. The end of the world due to up or down weather has been forecast so often and not come to pass that we are tired of it. Please refer to the story of the boy who find joy in calling "wolf" to scare the villagers. As for what Mr. Williams is: he is a teacher, a professor, a Socrates of our times. One who calls out that the Emperor has no cloths. In short a rarity in our day: a truth teller. You, sir are a fool to believe in climate change and demand that we destroy civilization because your ignorance. Go do a good work. Trump is hiring people to plant trees. You would enjoy that.
I agree with Trump that it is important to try to remove greenhouse gases from our atmosphere by planting those trees. Planting 1,000,000,000,000 trees can remove up to 1/4 of the CO2 we have already added to our atmosphere.
I do have one question for you and Mr. Williams. 1.
Do you agree with NOAA, NASA, BEST, The Met Office, The American and the world meterologic organizations, the Japanese and European weather offices that our earth hotter now than before we increased CO2 from 280ppm to the present 410ppm?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.