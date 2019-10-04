Glen Poe’s Sept. 30 Open Forum piece unfairly tars Clarke County Commonwealth’s Attorney Anne Williams as incompetent and vindictive. Nothing could be further from the truth.
Mr. Poe complains that the defendant in a reckless driving case was forced to endure a day-long jury trial to obtain an acquittal. What Mr. Poe neglects to inform readers is that before that happened, the defendant was convicted in the General District Court, where the presiding judge is very smart and very fair to all who appear before her. The defendant was convicted upon the testimony of the complaining witness and the investigating deputy, and, perhaps, her own testimony.
The defendant chose to appeal her conviction to the Circuit Court. The defendant chose a trial by jury. And there is nothing wrong with that. But none of these machinations had anything to do with Anne Williams.
The conclusion of the Circuit Court trial brought a different result than did the General District Court trial. Good for the defendant and good for her attorney, Tim Johnson. Mr. Johnson did his job. But so did Anne Williams.
As a criminal defense attorney for more than 32 years, I have dealt with prosecutors all over the Commonwealth and the United States. Most are fair in the pursuit of justice. Based on my dealings with Anne Williams and her staff, she easily falls into this category. She represents her office and the people of Clarke County well, and is a worthy successor to her predecessor and my colleague, Suni Mackall.
Mr. Poe urges Clarke County residents to withhold their votes from Anne Williams this November. I enthusiastically urge all Clarke County voters to support Anne Williams in her reelection bid for the office of Commonwealth’s Attorney.
