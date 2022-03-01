Winchester commissioned a housing study, and the city is trying to respond to the study through its proposed Comprehensive Plan.
There can be no doubt that housing for workers is in short supply in almost all urban areas, and this truth is confirmed locally by the city’s housing study. Unfortunately, some with development interests are using the housing study to suggest that the solution to providing worker housing is simply to build as much new housing as possible and call it economic development because the new housing will generate tax revenues for the city.
I disagree with the misguided view of some city officials to simply fill in every square inch of open land with profit-making housing construction. It will not help workers and will enrich the wrong people. Winchester needs better leadership than this.
Are workers really being served by this point of view? Will first responders, teachers, medical support workers and trades workers be housed decently, safely and affordably in this way? They will not, although development interests will enjoy much profit. If simply building a lot of housing solved affordability, the U.S. would not be in a housing affordability crisis. Even the National Association of Home Builders agrees there is no silver bullet to solve the crisis.
A prime example: Cramming 74 $600,000-plus homes on 20 acres of Glen Burnie will not solve housing affordability. Let City Council know that this parcel would better serve Winchester residents by leaving it as "Park/Institutional or Civic" rather than the proposed change to "Neighborhood Revitalization/Infill" in the new Comprehensive Plan.
The city’s proposed Comprehensive Plan includes the possibility of an affordable housing program, which is a good first step. Much more can be done, too. I applaud the city’s fledgling effort to address housing, and hope it takes the right direction.
Lemuel Dirting is a resident of Winchester.
