The Winchester Education Association is announcing its support of candidates for the Winchester City Council and School Board. The process for endorsement included a questionnaire that was sent to every candidate running for local office and a bi-partisan committee of educators that met to discuss and review the candidate responses to the questionnaires. The WEA would like to thank all of the candidates that responded to the questionnaire. All but one candidate took the time to respond; this indicates the important role education plays our community.
The WEA is happy to announce support for the following candidates:
Richard Bell’s experience give him the institutional knowledge to help make decisions. His willingness to grow the community to increase the tax base will provide for the community without needing to raise taxes. And his experience with the Amped Up program is a great example of his willingness to promote diversity in advanced math and science classes.
Emily Rose DeAngelis is an educator that will use her institutional knowledge of education to help inform her votes. She understands that all students need to have access to support systems that will help make them successful. And we applaud her commitment to the “Come Back to Teach” grants that are currently given to teachers who are former students of WPS.
Kim Herbstritt’s experience and institutional knowledge of Winchester is something we appreciate. She is also well-informed in her understanding of equity, and she understands that all students need to have access to support systems that will make them successful.
Mady Rodriguez’s support for connecting WPS graduates with members of the community who are independent business owners is a great way to provide local jobs to members of the community. She also believes in investing in a school system to benefit from the returns of a well-educated city. She is also the president of the Winchester Education Foundation, which supports the students and staff of Winchester Public Schools.
Brian Pearce-Gonzales is committed to recruiting and retaining the best teachers, which is needed in a world where a teacher shortage is our new reality. He recognizes the importance of seeing WPS improve and stay modern yet allowing the many years of traditions to help guide the system to make the right improvements. He also puts trust into the educators of Winchester Public Schools and allows educators to find innovative ways to educate our students.
LaStuart Eiland’s experience in working with Winchester Literacy Volunteers speaks volumes to his commitment to literacy and public education. He is also committed to hiring and retaining a diverse staff of educators at WPS. His support and promotion of professional development for educators and desire to evolve the current high quality CTE program at WPS speaks to his desire to help the school system become an even greater asset to the community.
Timothy Newcome is the Winchester Education Association's president.
