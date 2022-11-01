RICHARD BELL
Please vote on Nov. 8. Your vote is your voice. It’s your opportunity to have a say in what your city is and what it’s like to live here. When you vote, you choose the individual people who work to make the best decisions to have a positive impact on our children’s educations, make sure the streets get paved and our sidewalks maintained, protect the quality of our green spaces, decide how we manage waste, ensure public safety, determine how to manage growth responsibly, and address the many other complex issues that are part of running a city on a day-to-day basis.
It’s easy to forget that government is made up of people who are committed to improving where we live every day. But government is John, Amanda, Sally, Juan, and many others. It’s local citizens who want to make our city a better place to live. Who want to give a voice to residents. It’s not a faceless, inanimate thing. We have animated conversations about what is the right approach and what would best serve the city and its people. We spend time researching and discussing and trying to understand what the issues are and what the unintended consequences of a decision could be. And while each ward representative advocates strongly for their direct constituents and works to address their concerns, we also serve all residents of the city, whether they voted for us or not. The issues we address don’t just affect the residents in the ward we represent.
Winchester city ballots do not have a political party affiliation next to the names of the candidates for local government. I believe this is how it should be. Party markers, especially now, divide people who want the best for their city. Voters are responsible for who represents them and should choose the candidate they feel best reflects their values, or has the most experience, or whoever is their best choice for whatever reason. Each voter makes that decision based on what matters to them. Whatever your reason, it’s really important to vote.
As my wife Sarah and I have walked through neighborhoods talking to residents over the last three years, we have both been struck by how passionate the people of Winchester are about our city. You care and want to know that your representatives, your government, care. And with a few exceptions, all agree that focusing on what political party local candidates may be affiliated with is a clear obstacle to achieving our common goal of protecting our quality of life now and for generations to come.
While I hope you will vote for me, I urge you to vote on Nov. 8. It’s your city, go vote.
Richard Bell (D) is seeking reelection to the City Council Ward 1 seat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.