JOY ZITO DOVEL
Springtime in Winchester is such a lovely time of year. Beautiful colors abound in the many shapes of trees and flowers. Cherry trees, dogwoods, red buds, Bradford pears, daffodils, crocus, azaleas and tulips are all back for us to enjoy once again. Houses in Winchester are decorated in pink and green for the Apple Blossom Festival. The city looks splendid this time of year!
Although I am not a native, I am, I guess a sort of transplanted “local” now after having lived here for 23 years. (Just seeing that in writing is a surprise, even to me!)
I am a native New Yorker who grew up on Long Island. We have many of the same flora and fauna that Virginia boasts and our springtime is also spectacular each year. One of my favorite blooming plants is hydrangeas, which come a little later and last all summer long.
I find many similarities between the states of Virginia and New York. Mountains, lakes, rivers beaches and lots of trees. Our city is full of skyscrapers and subways and sounds of horns blowing. Taxis crowd the streets of Manhattan along with about 10 million people.
Washington, D.C., in contrast, has many low-profile, white marble buildings, making for a pretty and less overwhelming skyline. The tidal basin gives us a spectacular show each year when the cherry trees are in full bloom. But like Manhattan, D.C. is also a melting pot.
On a smaller scale, Winchester is also a melting pot and dotted with cherry blossoms for us to enjoy. Working at Winchester Medical Center allows me to see and enjoy the lovely grounds our campus offers. I find myself stopping to take photographs frequently this time of year. Blossoming trees, blooming flowers and ponds of ducks and geese lend themselves to filling a camera’s eye. I cannot help but stop and pull out my phone and snap pictures of all that I see.
I volunteered at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley and there came to learn more about Winchester’s history as a docent at Glen Burnie. I learned that during the Civil War, Winchester changed hands 72 times and as many as 13 times in one day!
Modern-day Winchester is what I would consider a sleepy bedroom town where people live a small-town life. It appears to be, for the most part, safe and family-oriented. It’s a pretty town thanks to all of the trees and flowers people have planted. I also like the many different styles of homes that line the streets of Old Town Winchester. In good weather, I enjoy the Old Town walking mall. I even have one or two favorite restaurants now. Violino Ristorante and La Nicoise Café.
Through the years I have come to appreciate Winchester and what it has to offer. But I find that what I like best is its springtime. Springtime in Winchester is beautiful. It lifts the spirit with its pinks and purples and bright yellows. My camera likes springtime in Winchester and so do I.
Joy Zito Dovel is a resident of Stephens City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.