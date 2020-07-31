Ryan Hall is running for City Council for the 3rd Ward. I first met Ryan about six months ago when he first started talking about running. I have to tell you that this young man is the future of Winchester. In a time when politics are all too often dominated by old men, Ryan is young, energetic, smart, personable, and full of new ideas for how to make Winchester an even greater city.
Ryan is currently one of the leaders of our local Habitat for Humanity. He has also worked for the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum. They are two of our city's finest nonprofit organizations. His creativity and deep understanding of the human spirit has produced real results for both. I could go on for the remainder of this letter telling you about all of the many volunteer activities he is involved with, like being president of Valley Makers or president of the Old Town Business Association, but I want you to know a bit about his vision for the future of our city.
Ryan recognizes that family begins at home, and home begins with a house. To build better families a great city needs a full array of housing opportunities. Ryan has challenged all of us to build a better housing policy for our city.
Ryan also is fully aware that COVID-19 has been a wrecking ball, leaving a legacy of failed businesses and broken dreams. Sadly, many of the businesses that have made our city so unique will never return. Ryan is dedicated to rebuilding those losses, repairing those dreams, and helping small businesses (the backbone of our great city) come back strong.
Ryan's youth and energy are exactly what we need right now. He is full of new and exciting ideas. He has the experience to understand how to turn ideas into action. I am very fortunate to have the opportunity to support such a fine candidate for the City Council of Winchester's 3rd Ward. I wholeheartedly recommend this fellow as our newest (potentially) city councilor.
You have the power to make this happen. You can make great things happen if only you vote. This year, for the first time we will begin early voting on September 18th. Winchester's early voting will take place at the Registrar's Office at 107 East Lane. If you are not registered to vote, you have until October 18th to do so. Voting has never been easier or more important. I encourage you to cast your ballot, and if you live in the 3rd Ward, I recommend you cast your vote for Ryan Hall, the future of Winchester.
William Fuller is a resident of Winchester and chairman of the Winchester-Frederick County Democratic Committee. Ryan Hall is running a Democrat for the Third Ward seat in the Nov. 3 election.
(1) comment
Full of energy to impose radical socialist laws and policies. Perfect fit to erase Confederate history.
