This week I would like to address the “make do” comment from Mayor David Smith.
School budgets are comprised of local, state, and federal funding. Unfortunately, local funding for Winchester Public Schools has yet to recover from the Great Recession. In 2009, the local per pupil funding WPS received from the City of Winchester was $7,312 (Slide 16 - https://bit.ly/3L6aqZu). In 2022 — 13 years later — it was $7,567. This is a 3.5% increase over 13 years, averaging just one quarter of a percent each year. In contrast, state per pupil funding increased from $4,561 in 2009 to $7,264 in 2022. This shows a 59% increase over 13 years, increasing on average 4.5% each year. Looking to our neighbors, you will find that Frederick County Public Schools have seen a 49% increase in local per pupil funding over the same time span, increasing just under 4 percent per year.
City Councilor Corey Sullivan was quoted in the 5/11 article saying that “council, on average, has increased school funding by about $500,000 per year for the past decade, so the $1 million increase the city plans to appropriate for FY23 is generous.” An expectation must be established that school funding requests will increase year to year. At a minimum, health insurance costs increase $100,000-400,000 each year and a typical 2% cost of living adjustment equates to $1 million in additional funding.
Our FY23 budget is about people. Of our 750 full time employees, 50% make less than $50,000 a year and 90% make less than $75,000 per year. The local median household income for our area is approximately $80,000. We have to consider higher cost of living increases that will enable our employees to live in our community.
In closing, let’s remember, the city’s budget is increasing by $7.5 million this year (8%) to $100 million. In 2007, city schools comprised 40.5% of the city’s budget. For the FY23 budget, city schools will receive 31% of the city budget. No matter how you analyze it, our local contribution to education is not keeping pace.
Jason Van Heukelum is superintendent of Winchester Public Schools.
