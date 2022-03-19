On behalf of the members of the Winchester Education Association, I would like to thank Dr. Jason Van Heukelum and the Winchester School Board for their commitment to the educators who choose to call Winchester Public Schools their home.
We are in the midst of a transformational moment for our public education system. Recent polling suggests a majority of educators are prepared to leave the profession “sooner than they had planned.” And with teacher preparation programs at universities seeing a significant decline in enrollment, teacher attrition is a disconcerting prospect. But this is our reality.
Education needs a renewed commitment from the community. And that is what we are seeing from the members of the Winchester School Board and Dr. Van Heukelum.
Winchester Public Schools, in this writer’s humble opinion, is one of the crown jewels of the Virginia public education system. At the heart of our community sits each and every public school in the city. Each school, quite literally, is part of a neighborhood. This is symbolic of the importance of public education. The facilities are well maintained, and each facility finds community support.
And, in the midst of the worst pandemic in a century, Winchester Public Schools opened the Emil and Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center, an educational complex that allows every single student in our community to dream a bit bigger and think a bit differently about education.
Winchester is a wonderful community in which to live and work. From our revitalized walking mall to our annual celebration of the blooms popping out of our apple trees, our small city is second to none in the state of Virginia. It is a joy to live and work in Winchester.
And just as Winchester is a wonderful community, education is a wonderful profession. We get to experience the moments when a student finally “gets it;” we get to hear about the moments students experience on the athletic field, the stage, and the classroom. And we get to see the joy in their eyes as they grasp their diploma for the first time.
I call myself lucky to be an educator. And I call myself lucky to be among the staff of the Winchester Public School System.
Dr. Van Heukelum's and the School Board’s proposed budget that includes a 7% cost of living increase for staff, 10% salary increase for bus drivers, and a 25% increase for substitute teachers, constitutes a renewed effort to attract and retain an excellent educational staff for the students in our community.
The Winchester City Council has been an ardent supporter of Winchester Public Schools. I have little doubt this support will continue as we move into the future.
Timothy “Chip” Newcome is the Winchester Education Association's president.
