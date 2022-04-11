The emphasis that a society places on education says so much about its values. Recent developments in Frederick County have led me to really reflect on this idea.
What does cutting the education budget by over $20 million say about our society? It says that what matters are political victories and sticking it to those who you don’t agree with. Who does this hurt? Children ... students ... the teachers that spend more waking hours with your children than many parents do. It forces difficult decisions about what programs and positions get cut.
As a teacher at John Handley High School, I am extremely proud of Superintendent Dr. Jason Van Heukelum, our School Board, and our City Council for advocating for education. Do I always agree with their decisions? No. But I do know that in the City of Winchester we see the importance of education. We see the importance of having quality teachers, quality community partnerships, and a local government that aims to be solution oriented. We see each other. We hear each other. And we care about each other. I may not always agree with decisions by our local leaders, but I do know they have the city and the inhabitants of Winchester, especially the children, at the forefront of their minds.
Winchester isn’t perfect, and Lord knows we have our problems here, but we are moving in the right direction. Thank you Dr. Van Heukelum, Winchester School Board, and Winchester City Council for your continued support of education and to the children of our city.
Galen Westman is a resident of Winchester.
