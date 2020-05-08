So, WPS it’s been a week now and still no public action.
Many, many, many, people wrote to the Winchester School Board and Superintendent Van Heukelum asking why Mike Dufrene might not return as principal of John Handley High School. I was one of those letter writers. Of those board members who did bother to respond, we all received the blanket reply, “Can’t talk about it because it’s a personnel issue.”
No surprise at that.
Yet, still silence.
Over 2,000 people signed petitions to keep Mr. Dufrene at Handley and remove the superintendent instead. Yet, still silence.
Our children and community not only deserve to, but NEED to know what is happening.
All we hear in the media in this time of a world crisis is to help our children by keeping consistent routines for them, comfort them with the fact that when they go back to their schools their friends, teachers, and school staff will be there to welcome them with familiar faces and routines. Yet WPS thought THIS was a good time to rip that rug right out from under their feet.
Dr. Van Heukelum, Winchester School Board, it’s time to own your mistake. Teach our children a lesson. Prove to them that it’s OK to say, “We made a mistake. We were wrong, but we will fix it.” Then do it. And break the silence.
