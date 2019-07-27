Winchester’s EDA strikes again
ROBINA RICH BOUFFAULT
Oh my, they’ve done it again! Winchester’s Economic Benefit Authority, in its eagerness to do a project — any project — has managed to spend even more of our tax dollars on another bungled venture with no true “development” in sight.
Some background:
· Jan. 4, 2018 -- The EDA’s Cameron Street Investments, LLC (Shawn Hershberger, sole member), purchases an empty 2,552 sf property formerly belonging to Mountain Trails, located at 212 E. Cork, for $260,000.
· Aug. 22, 2018 -- The Star reports that Chop Stick Café owners, the Frerottes, would be moving from their condemned 202 E. Piccadilly Street “Chopped Corner Taqueria” leased building across the street from Chop Stick Café, to the 212 E. Cork property after arriving at an agreement with the EDA to re-locate, sweetened by a $292,000 EDA revolving loan.
· Jan. 3, 2019 -- Cameron Street Investments (Hershberger) deeds the 212 E. Cork property to the Frerottes’ T.J.S. Properties LLC, free and clear of all restrictions except one covenant which states, “This property will never be sold to or operated as a tax-exempt entity”.
On that same date, the Frerottes sign a Deed of Trust (Grantee EDA) for the total purchase price of $265,000 at a very favorable rate of 2.72 percent, with 10-year amortization, paying principal and interest of $2,524.75 per month (which is $875 less than their rent to the EDA of $3,400.00 a month lease for the Piccadilly property), with a balloon at the end of five years. The D/T also specifies that “Renewals and extensions of the foregoing debt are permitted.” A very attractive incentive to facilitate their move to 212 E. Cork.
Since that time, the EDA has also lent T.J.S. Properties $27,000 for the renovation expenses for the Cork property, the final payment on that loan made on June 13, 2019.
So where’s the beef, say you? Well, behind closed doors, there’s apparently been a major change since last month.
On July 8, 2019, the Frerottes purchase the two properties contiguous to their 203-207 N. Kent Chopped Stick Café – 209-211 N. Kent. They will be moving their Taqueria business across the street to that location, instead of Cork Street. They are swapping 2,552 square feet for a combined 3,775 square feet. Business-wise, it makes eminent sense.
At the same time, a For Sale sign has appeared at the 212 E. Cork property with listing broker none other than Oakcrest Realtor, Councilor Bill Wiley — for $575,000.
Substantial taxpayers money has gone to provide a sweet real estate deal for the Frerottes, and for Councilor Bill Wiley, who will benefit from his sales commission when it sells.
I consider the Frerottes to be excellent and honest business people, and am not casting aspersions on them in any way whatsoever -– but when a public entity is spending our tax money on such far-fetched projects, it needs to make sure it protects the public’s best interests (and money) at least as well as any private bank would. In this case, that was not done.
Public funds are not supposed to be used to finance private real estate deals — and having one of City Council’s members benefit from EDA bungling really looks bad. Perhaps City Council should eliminate the EDA, get out of the real estate business, and leave that job to the private professionals who know what they are doing.
Robina Rich Bouffault, a city property-owner, resides in Boyce.
(1) comment
"Public funds are not supposed to be used to finance private real estate deals — and having one of City Council’s members benefit from EDA bungling really looks bad. Perhaps City Council should eliminate the EDA, get out of the real estate business, and leave that job to the private professionals who know what they are doing." I agree, I don't believe the citizenry of Winchester wants to see anything close to another Front Royal EDA scandal.
