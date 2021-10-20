One thing all parents can agree on is that we want our children to be well educated so they can succeed in the competitive world in which we live. Our children need to excel at core subjects such as reading and writing as well as advanced subjects like science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Otherwise, they will fall behind the graduates of other states and struggle to establish a lifelong career and successfully provide for themselves and their families.
Education is further enhanced through great teachers. Teacher pay should be prioritized over administrator pay because too many good teachers in Frederick County leave for higher pay elsewhere. Other good teachers leave by moving into higher paying jobs in school administration. This constant departure of great teachers is a huge disservice to our children.
Education is also enhanced through strong parental involvement. However, changes over the last several years have made it hard for a parent to engage. Former governor McAuliffe vetoed a bill that would have provided more transparency to parents, and our local school administration has followed this same course. Changes to school curriculum and policy are not transparent, and when parents ask questions, answers are difficult to get. We have seen this over this past summer regarding bathroom policies and deep equity programs implemented in Frederick County.
The opposite of education is indoctrination. As time spent on indoctrination increases, time spent on real education decreases as there is a finite amount of time to teach our children each day. To address this in Virginia, the schools have simply lowered the standards so it appears our students are still doing well when in reality they are falling behind.
Now is a time to refocus on getting back to education basics to maximize the quality of education in Frederick County and to prepare our children for a long and prosperous life. That is why I am supporting three school board candidates this year that are ready to address these issues. Those candidates are Miles Adkins, Linda Martin, and Tim Stowe.
Winsome Sears is a resident of Winchester and the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor.
