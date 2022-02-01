DONALD SEARS
Rarely does one find irony so perfectly personified. Trumpicans hold up the election of Winsome Sears as proof of their inclusiveness. How ironic that Sears’ very being is the self-evident justification for the repudiation of Donald Trump and Trumpism.
For example, Trump relishes every opportunity to propagate racist tropes that imply Blacks are intellectually inferior. He has questioned whether Barack Obama’s grades were good enough for him to be accepted into Harvard and whether Kamala Harris was “prepared” to be vice-president. He mocked Rep. Maxine Waters’ “low-IQ” and blasted CNN’s Don Lemon as being “dumb” and NBA star LeBron James as being even dumber. He publicly belittled Black reporter Abby Phillip for asking “stupid” questions. But clearly, Sears’ intelligence belies Trump’s unrelenting racial stereotyping.
And Sears’ personal heritage is everything of which Trump said America should be wary. Sears’ father, a man of limited means, skills and education, immigrated to America from a predominately Black Caribbean country. Under Trumpism, Sears’ father, like four Black congresswomen, would have been told, “Go back where you came from.”
After Sears’ father gained a foothold in America, he utilized Trump-derided “chain migration.” Dad brought six-year-old Winsome to live with him in New York City, although, presumably, not to one of the Trump family’s 1970’s “racially limited’ apartments. But contrary to Trump’s prejudices, neither Sears nor her father exhibited the “criminal” traits Trump attributes to immigrants of color. No, they contributed. Sears honorably served as a Marine, raised a family, started a successful small business and became Virginia’s lieutenant governor.
Still, the irony is palpable. Were it not for Sears’ self-proclaimed Trumpism, she’d be exhibit number one in Tucker Carlson’s “Great Replacement Theory.” Carlson, Trump’s mouthpiece at Fox News, alleges there’s a devious plot afoot for brown-skinned immigrants to “replace” white voters.
Even Sears’ election reflects irony. Sears was elected in Virginia, a state whose levers of power were all controlled by Trump-identified “cheating” Democrats. Democrats had even implemented some of the most liberal voting procedures in America. Yet there were no claims of cheating. There was no storming of Richmond by disgruntled losers. Opponents conceded, congratulations were offered, and Sears’ inauguration day was, well, a normal democratic transfer of power.
But sometimes irony morphs into hypocrisy. Trumpicans tout Sears’ election as being historic. But events are deemed historic only because of historical perspective. In Virginia that historical perspective is being chilled, or perhaps even “canceled,” by a top-down Gov. Youngkin executive order limiting what students may be taught about Black history.
In a Nov. 10 Star op-ed, right-wing columnist Cal Thomas opined that Sears is “the left’s worst nightmare.” No, Mr. Thomas, Sears is, albeit ironically, the fulfillment of liberal Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s admonition, “All I ask of our brethren is that they take their feet off our necks.” If Sears is a nightmare for anyone, it’s Trump. For Sears is flesh and blood truth refuting Trumpian lies.
Donald Sears is a resident of Frederick County.
In the 80s Trump and his dad discriminated against blacks. How does Sears not know this? As I said in my prior comment, my black friends do not like, nor to they relate to her. They actually said, they just don't get it. How can she support Trump when he discriminated against blacks and they ask, how can she stand by and watch diversity lessons and equality lessons be decimated? She is in her own little bubble, that no one can relate to and the GOP are using.
I have heard some of Youngkin supporter's now begging to put back up the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond. Hey, Sears do you support this? I would seriously like to hear her wriggle out of that question.
My black friends do not like her at all. They do agree she is a mouthpiece for white supremacy. How dare she stand by, while Youngkin guts diversity lessons. It is sickening. MLK Jr.s daughter ripped apart Youngkin and I agree with her, but she also needed to do some ripping on Winsome Sears who is trying to take this country backwards. And get rid of the fur coat, some 1950s standard of wealth, so outdated.
