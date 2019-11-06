All the great love stories start with once upon a time and when your little sister is as much a part of you as yourself, a once-upon-a-time for her means the world. You pray and hold on to the fact that her Prince Charming has arrived.
That’s how it all started. He was handsome, sweet, a social worker, and had a 50-watt smile. He won my sister’s heart and charmed the daylights out of the family.
My “Lil Sis” would never share what she was living with. Like all of us, she kept up appearances and never wanted anyone to know.
In my heart and with great sadness, I can only imagine the very silent pain she was living through. Like slowing down to witness a car accident on the side of the road, I watched daily unable to help. I knew (I used to have to drive by their house daily) that he was seeing another woman. I had my suspicions he was violent or at the very least verbally abusive, but what I didn’t have was my “Lil Sis” confirming my suspicions, so I could help her.
I wanted to protect her, and she wanted to protect me. She didn’t want to disappoint me, so as I was trying to protect her, she kept becoming more and more isolated.
The reality is that the cycle of domestic violence lives in the survivors and in the people who love them as well. For far too long the shame, denial, and pain lives so very deep that until something beyond imagination happens or until the survivor finds this amazing strength within themselves, we can never fully understand what it means to live in such a secret hell. Bruises are hidden, a brave face is put on for the world to see and any emotional suffering is tucked away.
Thankfully, my sister was able to find the courage and strength to leave and start a new life. But it was never determined just how dangerous her ex-husband was until he stabbed his current wife and a male friend 27 times.
The reality is a step often missed in combating the cycle of violence is assessing the level of danger an individual is living in. A tool known as the Danger Assessment can help identify the likelihood that someone being abused has of being killed by their intimate partner. This tool can assess the frequency and severity of abuse an individual suffers over the course of a year.
Adapted by law enforcement officials to what is now called the Lethality Assessment, individuals at “high risk” are then referred to Domestic Violence Advocates, who can then assist with services such as shelter, therapy, groups, and referrals to outside agencies.
This one simple step can help not only individuals caught in the cycle of domestic violence but can also assist law enforcement in identifying the likelihood that violence will escalate to a lethal level.
