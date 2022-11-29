Despite the lack of a so called “Red” wave in the recently completed election, this has been a pretty good election cycle for Republicans. The party picked up more seats in the House (again); flipped it to Republican control; and, while not capturing the Senate, did not lose much ground defending 21 of 36 Senate seats, while retaining the power of the filibuster.
Between a Republican-led House and an essentially tied Senate, Republicans are now well positioned to reign in the exorbitant and unwarranted spending sought by the president and far left of his party.
Democrats are already saying it’s time to work together, compromise, and get things done in Washington, and it is; but compromise is a two-way street. It is not “my way or the highway” — the Democrats' view of compromise. I fear the polarization of the Squad progressives on the left and the Freedom Caucus on the right will create stalemate (but a lot of Post Offices will get renamed) and that is unfortunate.
Inflation; our open southern border; Democrats profligate spending; funding another “forever” war in the Ukraine; the hollowing out of our military (again!); and out of control crime, especially in our urban areas, must be addressed ... but probably won’t be in any significant way. Republicans must hold the line now and prepare to govern after the 2024 elections.
Shifting gears to abortion, it’s a state issue. Women have right to choose, up to a point. I don’t know if that point is 15 weeks or 20 weeks or some other number; but I do know it’s not up to the point of birth — that’s infanticide. Contact your state senator and/or delegate and let them know where you stand and let’s move on.
On the defense front, as a retired Naval officer, I’d like to see a cessation of the “woke” social engineering experiment that is taking place now and a return to an emphasis on protecting U.S. sovereignty. The Russians are not our friends. Neither are the Chinese. We need to reestablish our leadership in the western alliance and we need to start now.
Finally, climate change is real. However, killing our fossil fuel industry now, rather than using it as a “bridge to a future” of cleaner energy solutions, is lunacy of the first order. Russia, China, and India (among others) will continue to pollute no matter what we do, so why don’t we worry less about placating the woke “climate mob” and more about keeping our gas prices low and our population warm in the winter and cool in the summer? We can’t do it with a stated policy that promises to “shut down” the industry.
Robert Brewer is a resident of Winchester.
(5) comments
tRump/fuentes 2024............ LOL
Noticed no mention of your orange messiah in your right wing rambling ...why is that?
Your "agenda" sounds like autocracy. Nothing like having a man determine the boundaries of a woman's health choices, and then calling them murderers. You didn't mention Trump's embrace of antisemites and neo N@zis. Are we to assume you approve, Mr. Naval Officer? The Dems are still waiting, with bated breath, for the GOP health plan. But, GOP obsession with Hunter Biden's lap top will take precedent if past is prologue. Democrats and Independents, we still have some housecleaning to do in two years.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Right on. It’s nice to see someone with their head on straight post to the Star.
Your rational thoughts and concerns are clearly a dog whistle for all ultra radical, mega right wingers to rip "democracy" from the hands of the citizenry... [lol]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.