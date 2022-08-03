ERIC REDMON
Imagine that decades ago, something insignificant happened that went totally unnoticed while your mind was preoccupied with the real issues of life. You were invaded. The site of entry was your porous skin, and the invader burrowed deep inside you before it was noticed. Feeding off the good all around it, your defenses barely noticed something so tiny. Requiring no armor, the uninvited visitor came protected by a deceptive disguise, allowing it to go unnoticed while it multiplied within the once healthy confines of its new host.
Innocuous at first, this slow-moving parasite would never live symbiotically in its new environment. It was there for only one reason: domination. No different than a time-bomb, the long fuse ignited shortly after it entered.
Not all invaders are harmful. Some help our bodies and allow us to remain strong and healthy. This offender remained unchallenged by our sentinels as it multiplied, and the continued exposure weakened the unwary host more each day.
In time, all your vital organs were taken over. Then, they worked only for the invader. As your vitality ebbed, it became evident that something, without your permission, was working against you. After silently taking over our functions, the invader was so entrenched that our once strong body grew frail, and our mind, once clear of thought, was no more. What was initially only a minor irritant had changed our way of thinking by using its new power to threaten other inhabited bodies. No different than a cancer, the goal of this organism was to control its unsuspecting victim, thereby leaping from your body to the world around us.
You thought, “Could this be real, or is this only a nightmare?” When you looked around, you found that the invader had infected your friends, boss, schools for your children, the government, and even the military. It had infected the entire world in every direction. And why? Because good people didn’t think the invader would ever hurt them. Being quiet seemed easier and safer than calling out the body snatchers for what they were. When you realized the threat, it was almost too late.
This invader began as political correctness and has, with time and inattention, mutated into a malignancy called “woke.” This falsely promoted ideology is changing the world around us while purposely destroying life as we once knew it. Woke terminology is fabricated to hurt non-believers, thereby crushing the opposition. Gone now is any responsibility for actions. Absent are truth and honesty. None of us, even the wokesters, can safely continue in this direction. Woke will infect from within the darkness from which it resides and grows, and it will devour its own. We are all smarter than this.
If something makes you sick, do you want more of it? Our society is being led off the edge of a high cliff, and there is no more time for complacency and wishful thinking. Speak up — it is time to start spreading light on the darkness.
