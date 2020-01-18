The year 2017 was the first year of the Women’s March; women and men gathered in droves, filled with rage and grief over what we have now come to know as a “stolen election.” Many found the huge D.C. march and Sister Marches all over the nation to be transformational.
Today — Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 — activists will gather in places all over the country to march for gender equity and fair and equitable policies in our local, state, and national governments. Here in Winchester, the fourth annual Sister March will take place from 1-4 on the Winchester Walking Mall.
Since 2017, we have seen an outpouring of women elected and able to champion progressive policies, voting to promote inclusion and gender and racial equity. Elected officials know that the majority of Americans are feminists who share goals of inclusion, equality, and equity.
What are the Goals of Feminism? Female and male feminists ask for equitable social, economic, and political policies for females and males and an end to limiting and discriminatory gender stereotypes. Feminists want to include minorities and young people who have been marginalized by the “status quo” and encourage them to “take a seat at the table.” Feminists leave fear in the past and empower themselves and others. An integral tenant of feminism is the desire to see others successful, empowered, promoting positive and healthy opportunity; feminists believe that everyone should have access to education, employment, housing, healthcare. These feminist values are Democratic values, American values.
Use of the word “feminism” (and not “humanism”) acknowledges discrimination that women have faced and that many men and women continue to face, particularly if they aren’t white and educated with previous generations in the United States able to generate family wealth over time. Feminism recognizes that there is still work to do. The American Dream is built on opportunity for all. It is our corporate responsibility to care for the vulnerable. Faith-based communities ALL sing and speak about raising others up toward the light of hope. “When we ALL do well, we all do WELL.” These are Christian, Feminist, and Democratic principles.
Saturday’s Winchester March, includes speakers, musicians, and participants who acknowledge pressing issues. Elected officials will speak about Virginia’s and national policies. Others address global warming, reproductive choice, civil liberties, safety, and encouragement of young people not to give in to apathy or heartbreak but to persevere-creating the kind of political, economic, social and personal community that we all want! Of course, we celebrate the recent passage of the ERA!
The WOMEN’S MARCH empowers females and males. We are powerful when we vote, march, and speak out against all prejudice, specifically against gender inequality, but so much more. Join us Saturday, 1 p.m.. Winchester Walking Mall!
