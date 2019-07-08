On June 29, Winchester held its second annual Pride Celebration. Thousands of people (estimated at 4,000-plus) of all races and ethnicities joined together to acknowledge the rights of people in our area who belong to the LGBTQ+ community. The attendees identified as members of the LGBTQ+ community as well as allies and all came to support rights for our brothers, sisters, parents, families, and friends who are still without equal rights.
As a people we should remember that granting rights to others does not take away anyone else’s rights; it simply provides for equality, as in, “all men are created equal.” Those hindered rights exist right here at home. Did you know that in Virginia a person can be evicted for being gay? How would it feel if you were evicted for being straight?
Our community came out strongly to show support; businesses were on board even before we asked. Our mayor, David Smith, and our congresswoman Jennifer Wexton both spoke. Other speakers told deeply personal stories of their experiences of being gay and transgender. It was an incredible day for listening.
People may not remember the Stonewall riots, when a gay bar was raided by police and people were beaten by police because they were gay. Although no one died at Stonewall, unlike the more recent Pulse massacre, the LGBTQ+ communities have long been the victims of murder, harassment and beatings in their everyday life for being gay.
Stonewall was the stimulus for every Pride Celebration around the world — people beaten by law enforcement in New York City simply because they were gay. Although Pride celebrations tend to be outrageously fun, colorful, and socially provocative, there is no “gay agenda,” there is no attempt at conversion; there is no discrimination against straight people, nor any people for that matter.
Pride is a time for the LGBTQ+ community to look back at Stonewall and see how much progress has been made since the late 60’s We encourage you to have open and loving conversations with the people you may know who are gay, trans, bisexual, etc. Odds are pretty high you know someone who is either out or terrified of coming out. Remember, they are your friends, neighbors, and family. Show them you love them.
We had great fun all day; vendors sold their wares, nonprofit organizations provided information on their great works, and churches came to show they welcome everyone in their houses of worship! It was more than just a happy day; it was a deeply welcoming and accepting day.
The thanks we feel for all who came and participated cannot be expressed in simple words, but our hearts are filled with love and gratitude. So many people helped us make Saturday a great day. Please visit our web site and show them appreciation.
