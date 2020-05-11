Dear Winchester citizens,
I’m writing to use you as my “Dear Abby” of sorts. You see, I have a daughter, I’ll call her Kelli. Kelli attends a local high school, I’ll call it John Handley High School. She’s been a student there for three years and has dreamed of her senior year for eleven. Her sibling, cousins, mother, aunts, and other family members attended Handley. She has heard and known for years what it means to have #HandleyPride. Kelli knows firsthand what an exceptional school Handley is. She also knows that her school has an exceptional principal, I’ll call him Mr. Dufrene. During her time at Handley, Mr. Dufrene has been her biggest cheerleader, as he has been for the hundreds of students there.
With 2020 came a virus, COVID-19, that attacked her world as well as everyone’s. School came to an abrupt stop with no time to prepare. No time to say goodbye or figure out what to do next, causing days of uncertainty and fear. As things have started to calm down and talk of reopening, Kelli realizes that in the fall there’s a good chance she will be returning to Handley to celebrate not only all her years of school, but more importantly, her senior year. In light of COVID-19, she has become hopeful that she will return to her friends and hopeful things will begin to feel some sort of normal again. Recently however, she learned that this might not happen. There’s a chance that “some sort of normal” could be destroyed. A chance that when she goes back to Handley, Mr. Dufrene will not be there. She and others have heard that the school superintendent, I’ll call him.. hmmm… I’ll just call him Dr. Van Heukelum, has led our school board (from what we’ve heard, which is very little), to believe that Mr. Dufrene is not what a principal should be. Kelli doesn’t understand why they could possibly believe this. She is confused, worried and a little angry. Every day she asks what’s going to happen. I don’t have an answer. She’s stressed as are all of her classmates. I don’t have an answer. The students need to know they are returning to a safe and familiar place with familiar faces. I can’t promise her that, because I don’t have an answer.
The citizens of Winchester and beyond have been upset by all that they are hearing. Upset that they can’t get real answers. Upset that despite letters, posts, emails and petitions with 2,000-plus names circulating, that their voices are not being heard or valued. Upset that Mr. Dufrene, someone the students and parents alike can’t fathom losing, may be pushed out.
Winchester citizens and Winchester School Board, I need your help. What do I tell her? How do we convince Kelli, her classmates and parents that what is happening is right, when it is so wrong? Because I don’t have an answer.
Signed,
Worried in Winchester
(2) comments
Big gov't minded, bureaucratic, decision makers with "a vision" know better than you, the community, what you need from education.
Dufrene left for Hampshire County. No doubt it was because of Van Huckster forcing him to allow a CONVICTED sexual predator to roam the halls of Handley while forcing his victim to pay to attend a private school because Van Huckster prefers the criminal element rather than hard working students. Winchester, you need to throw Van Huckster out.
