Dear Del. LaRock,
I read your July 19 Open Forum, "Open letter to Timmy French." It caused me to think. Would it really be so bad if we elected a moderate conservative who sought to serve all of his constituency? Have we had enough of the bare-knuckle bruising that is the norm of modern politics? Would it really be so bad if we had a conservative public servant who supported a right to own guns for ligament purposes but opposed opening the gun shop doors to convicted felons and people with significant mental health issues?
Would that really be so bad?
Would it really be so bad if we had a true conservative representative who worked for smaller government, who left decisions about the viability of the unborn child to medical professionals and the women that such scatter-shot policies that create?
I voted for Timmy French strictly because he did not embrace the dangerous right-wing conspiratorial policies that have become the hallmark of division politics.
Would it really be so bad if we returned to the days when lawmakers worked together to enact laws that made life better for everyone?
Wouldn’t it be a breath of fresh air — after decades of stale demagoguery — to see lawmakers who focused on what was possible rather than constantly calling each other names, failing to support legislation that benefited all Virginians? Would that really be so awful?
I hope soon-to-be state Senator French will take the time to understand the complexities of government rather than simply adopting the dogma that entrenched political parties have become.
Maybe, just maybe, we have begun to see the hopelessness that modern politics has become and to understand the value of respecting others, listening with a genuine ear to understand and working to parse out a new direction, a new era of respect and cooperation in modern-day politics.
The problems facing us are most serious and need everyone working in together to find the best way forward. Public education needs our best minds, the effects of climate change will need our best and brightest minds. There is no shortage of big challenges. Working at loggerheads will not produce solutions.
Senator-to-be French has a responsibility to represent all of us, not just the few who voted in the past Republican primary. Rather than speaking to the marginal few as you did in your open letter to Mr. French, I hope you will roll up your sleeves to embrace a new politic that moves every Virginian forward.
William Fuller is a resident of Winchester.
