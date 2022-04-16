I enjoyed the commentary by James Sherry in the April 12th issue of The Winchester Star. I was unfamiliar with the tooth to tail ratio and I find it fascinating. I agree that any big bureaucracy tends to clone midlevel managers. Both the federal government and Valley Health illustrate this.
I would be greatly interested in the results of an audit of the Frederick County schools if ordered by the Board of Supervisors. I would like it to include a calculation of the "tooth to tail" ratio to see how it compares with surrounding school districts. The support people in the tail are very important. They are necessary — as Russia's recent difficulty in invading Ukraine due to lack of support personnel has shown. For the schools, janitors, grounds crews, cooks, cafeteria workers, and nurses are necessary. Building maintenance, heat and electricity must be paid for. Any company providing services to the public relies on a budget which is heavily skewed toward personnel, and salaries make up the bulk of the budget. This is true of schools, hospitals and libraries. To provide a "good job" one needs health insurance and some form of pension plan. It all adds up.
I hope the auditors notice what percentage of the budget is for administration and compare that with school districts around us. I would hope that the $22 million is immediately restored to the school district even before the audit because it is impossible to make a budget if you do not know how much money you have to work with. I would hope that the Frederick County Board of Supervisors is as "transparent" as they want the school board to be and that they provide us in a "line item" statement how much the audit costs. It would also be interesting to have a "tooth to tail" ratio for Frederick County as a whole — although it might be more difficult to decide who was tooth and who was tail. An easier "line item" might be the expense incurred by the supervisors' fight against Critical Race Theory and the 1619 Project, perhaps by prorating the total time spent in meetings talking about it as a percentage of the supervisors' salaries.
Margaret Toxopeus
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.