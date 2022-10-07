When was the last time you were asked to be in a world record? Never? I thought so, and it may never happen again!
On Oct. 29 you can be in two World Records. Afterwards, how great will it feel showing your family and friends a drone picture of the event and pointing to where you stood in the Largest Human Ice Cream Cone? How great will it feel showing them the facility that was built by the community coming together to make this happen? How great will it feel seeing your name on a plate inside this facility because you took part in this effort? You can be a part of a history making event that will be talked about for years.
This is a once in a lifetime event for everyone … young, old, able-bodied people and people with mental or physical impairments. Everyone is welcome to participate.
Let’s show how a community effort can break two world records in one day at the same time and at the same location. This may truly never happen again!
The 2 for 2 Foundation has been diligently working to put this together to help achieve our goal of building pool and ice facilities for our region. Your involvement can make a difference in making that goal a reality.
Don’t let this opportunity pass by without being part of the action. The date is Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Frederick County Fairgrounds. It will go off rain or shine. Hopefully, the weather will cooperate, but if it rains, we’ll take it as a good omen, because pools and ice facilities both need water! Set a reminder on your calendar for Oct. 29 to be a world record participant. Bring a friend or loved one to share in this history making event. Kids, parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and neighbors, whether you live here locally or states away, go to the 2 For 2 Foundation’s Facebook page and sign up for one of the world records. Make a memory that will last a lifetime!
This extraordinary event symbolizes a community coming together to support a facility that has been needed for decades. Now is the time. Let’s do this, let’s smash two world records! Be a part of it all by being in the Largest Human Ice Cream Cone, or sponsor someone else. In addition to helping your community, you will get to eat an ice cream sandwich while you enjoy family fun, food and music.
Be part of it and contact us by going online to www.2for2foundation.org, facebook2for2foundation.com, or mail a donation to P.O. Box 1908 Winchester, VA, 22604.
Wendy Dorsey is a resident of Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.