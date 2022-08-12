MARK GUNDERMAN
Any way you look at it, the Annual Route 11 Yard Crawl on Saturday, Aug. 13 either begins or ends in Stephens City at the Newtown Commons on Main Street, across from Clem’s Garage. A yearly event since 2005 (Stephens City and Middletown joined in 2008), the Crawl is held during the second Saturday in August. The Crawl constitutes a 43-mile-long yard sale that stretches from Stephens City’s Commons through seven historic small towns to New Market in Shenandoah County.
As many as 1,000 vendors will be set up along the route and an average of 30,000 to 40,000 vehicles will rubberneck their way through each town. Over 3,000 individual sellers will clear their attics, basements, garages and carports and set up for the marathon event. The Stephens City Commons Area is considered to be one of top three busiest locations during the entire day.
Dudley Rinker, chair of the Stephens City Lions Club Yard Crawl Committee has 100 spaces at the Newtown Commons on the north end of town with only 12 spaces still available. Rinker also rents at the Old Stephens City School on the south end with 15 spaces available.
Rick Kriebel, Manager of Collections and Programs, Newtown History Center, has 24 vendor spaces (front porch, south yard and parkway) for rent with excellent locations. Kriebel cites 17 spaces are still available.
Kim Begnaud, Trinity Lutheran Church Community Outreach Minister, has 10 outstanding spaces for rent in the church parking lot with four spaces still available on Main and Fairfax streets.
The Yard Crawl T-shirts are collectible items with a different color featured each year. The 17th Yard Crawl T-shirt is a royal heather color. Shirts are available at Main Street Classics in Stephens City.
About one third of the residents living on Main Street also set up on front porches to sell their own wares. Between vendors and locals, as many as 400 people will be selling product within the Stephens City Historic District limits. Come seek out the most unusual objects imaginable and discover incredible treasures in our town’s yard sale heaven.
The event officially starts at 7 a.m. and will be held rain or shine. Adept shoppers cruise on Friday evening or very early Saturday before the event to locate any rare or collectible items for cherry-picking at daybreak.
Yard Crawlers can prepare for the event by bringing small bills and change to make shopping more convenient, possibly receiving a discount by enabling easy transactions. Carry bottled water to stay hydrated. Wear sunscreen, a hat and lightweight clothing and take an umbrella. Stow away nylon rope, lashing straps or bungee cords to tie down any oversized purchases.
Expect traffic congestion along Route 11 most of the day. Safety is paramount during the Yard Crawl. Navigate streets carefully, as pedestrians get distracted by displays without watching for oncoming traffic. Park vehicles completely off the road and do not block driveways. No double parking is permitted along the route.
