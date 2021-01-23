TINA STEVENS
Our friend Larry Yates passed on Dec. 30. He’d been advocating for funding opportunities with others on the I’m Just Me Movement (IJMM) Board that day to allow our organization to extend its community impact. He also worked on his obituary that evening, knowing that his time on earth was coming to a close. Larry became a father figure and mentor to us, and, in the process, adopted our nonprofit. Larry leaves us ready to continue building bridges of opportunity for underserved, at-risk youth and families in our community.
Larry was dedicated to the I’m Just Me Movement’s Mission: strengthening youth, families, and communities through mentorship, education, and training, positive development, and community partnerships. Larry has left us with his action item “to continue the work.” He knew that we must continue to work hard to achieve our vision: thriving community of people living life forward who are hopeful about their future through overcoming adversity, advocating for themselves, and making empowering, healthy life choices.
Larry came to the board at its earliest stage because he valued the passion and lived experiences that guide the co-founders. He led us through strategic planning and many of the steps necessary to reach the required accountability for grant funding. His knowledge of nonprofits made it possible for us to chart a clear path working with youth in Warren County Schools. IJMM also founded Winchester Area Trauma-Informed Community Network (WATICN), Live Life Forward Resilience Initiative that builds hope and resilience for those who are impacted by the scars of trauma, adverse childhood experiences — ACES — or mental health.
Larry was excited about an upcoming fundraising opportunity (April 10th, 2021) in partnership with Frederick County Parks and Recreation and The ARC of the Shenandoah Valley that raises awareness of autism and resilience: The National Autism Awareness Month.
Larry Yates, that Santa Claus, doesn’t walk this earth anymore, but we are better, our organization is stronger, for having known and loved Larry Lamar Yates. #LarryYatesTheWorkContinues
Tina Stevens is a resident of Stephens City.
Mr Yates was an honest and good man. RIP LY!
RIP, sir
