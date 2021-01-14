BRENDA MORRIS
There are too many points to counter in Mr. William Melvin’s letter of January 13, 2021. But I’ll highlight a few. He’s right, the world turned upside down — when Donald Trump was made Republican nominee for President of the United States. Now we have:
People caring for one another is called socialism.
People wanting to ignore the Constitution and its amendments, which state representatives shall be apportioned “…counting the whole number of persons in each State…”. Not whole number of citizens or any other group or portion of the whole.
People, including the current president, touting that an election was “rigged,” that “illegal” people (who is illegal? Non-citizens? Prisoners? Dead people? Who?) voted, when election official after election official and judge after judge and governor after governor state clearly and plainly that there was no fraud that would overturn the most recent presidential election.
A president who lies, inventing lies, stealing lies from conspiracy theorists hiding behind names like “QAnon.” More appalling is the gross number of people who believe him and the theorists.
People who see no bigotry in our country. People who don’t know their history well enough or are unwilling to learn how our social and political system has kept a number of non-White, and non-hetero persons from equality in education, voting, advancement, decent jobs, decent neighborhoods.
People so set in their ways they are unable to see that things “changing” around them have been there all along, but society has kept them hidden and ashamed. Until love and understanding takes hold and says, “it’s OK to be who you are.”
People who do not see that their tax dollars are going to waste when multiple investigations of Hillary Clinton and then Joe Biden and his son found no wrongdoing, and yet Republicans insist on more and more investigations hoping just the media attention will make the public believe “if there’s smoke there must be fire,” when in fact there is no smoke and there was never any fire.
In June 2020 a report of US Customs and Border Protection Summary: CBP arrests on average in a single day 23 wanted criminals and “encountered” 790 inadmissible persons at ports of entry. Evidently, everyone’s not going free.
A virus isn’t a person so it can’t be Chinese, American, English …. It’s just a virus. Calling it “Chinese” is being intentionally insulting to the people of that country and culture, which is most likely what the president intended.
Wake up America, is right. The great unsinkable ship Titanic America hit an iceberg when it elected Donald Trump in 2016 and has been taking on water ever since. A system of government where the least capable to lead are elected (Donald Trump) and cronies with no experience are put in cabinet and other positions of authority. Where a president can incite an insurrection based on completely ludicrous and false claims, continue to state he has done no wrong, and people still support him and refuse to punish him.
(7) comments
[thumbup][thumbup]
Spot on Ms. Morris..spot on! As you can see the treasonous tRumpinski's have had their widdle feeling hurt yet again. We might not have snow but the tRump snowflakes will do...lmao
BREAKING: @jsolomonreports says DC police rejected his FOIA request for records pertaining to their investigation of the siege of the U.S. Capitol. Reply says release of the records would be 'personally embarrassing'
https://twitter.com/EricGreitens/status/1349519081918124032
Solomon says @FBI, @NYPD, and @USCP had prior knowledge of plans for violence at U.S. Capitol, including intel threatening murder of police officers. If this was a planned attack, you can’t accuse the President of inciting a spontaneous attack. This was planned days before.
@jsolomonreports says that inside sources leaked maps, internal documents helping to assist rioters enter and navigate the Capitol building. Cites U.S. Attorney’s decision to bring a conspiracy case.
“I’ve been in fast food lines that went slower than this impeachment.” What Pelosi & McConnell knew & when is still a gap in our knowledge. Says team at @JustTheNews will continue to investigate.
Rush to judgement? Three crucial questions remain unanswered about Capitol siegeWhat did Nancy Pelosi know? A prior plot or spontaneous riot? Were there inside facilitators?
https://justthenews.com/government/congress/three-critical-questions-about-capitol-siege-remain-unanswered
This site really needs to make it easier to format a post for readability. smh.
First of all, PEOPLE caring for one another is not called socialism, that's charity. The GOVERNMENT taking care of people is called socialism.
Secondly, as you libs like to point out, the Constitution is a living document, subject to change with the times. in 1790, most people in the US had immigrated here. Not so much now.
Illegal aliens do not deserve the same rights as legal citizens of the United States. They are breaking the law by being here.
Thirdly, by changing the rules for a national elections that chip away at the security of our election process, it has been weakened and subject to fraud. There were claims of fraud in previous elections where changes to the process have been made. On BOTH sides.
The right has QANON and Fox News, the left has George Soros and the MSM.
There is bigotry and racism everywhere. However, when bigotry or racism is claimed when it doesn't exist, it weakens the cry when actual bigotry and racism does exist.
Politicians as a whole are dirty. They may go into politics with high ideals, but the money that they make from lobbyists and foreign influence is corrupting them. Hunter Biden's laptop is very interesting, as is the fact that the entire Justice Dept. of the United States worked to help Hillary hide her shenanigans.
23 wanted criminals and 790 "encounters" are a drop in the bucket compared to the actual numbers of illegal aliens making it through. We don't need a wall. What we need are hefty fines and imprisonment of those businesses and people who hire those illegal aliens. That won't happen because politicians on both sides make money from those people and businesses, and sometimes even have them under their own employment.
Viruses and diseases have always been named for their place of origin. It's not about racism or bigotry. It's about a threat from a regime that is intent on taking down the United States economically and militarily. Why else would they consistently steal our ideas and technology?
In summary, both sides are guilty. We as citizens need to reign in our elected officials to do our bidding, not enrich themselves at the cost of our freedom and country. Because that's what is happening, everywhere.
Well Done, Ms. Morris!!
[thumbup][thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.