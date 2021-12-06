I would like to reply to questions that Teri Merrill asked us “anti-abortion folks” in her Letter to the Editor on Saturday, December 4.
Her first question was, “Are you ready for what will happen if the Supreme Court actually reverses or restricts Roe?” The answer is a resounding “yes”! After Ms. Merrill poses the question, she puts forth a long list of babies that will be born as a consequence, all of whom have characteristics that I guess she thinks we anti-abortion folks have not given any thought to and are not prepared for. These characteristics include poor, trans, gay, brown, black, Muslim, Jewish, disabled, immigrant, etc., etc. You get the gist. We say that every child conceived has a right to be born and we will not take away that right because he or she is inconvenient, disabled, poor or unwanted. Every child is wanted by somebody.
Another of Ms. Merrill’s questions was, “How are you and your churches preparing? Ramping up support for foster care and adoptions?” You bet, Ms. Merrill. Churches have always been in the forefront of providing practical help to mothers and their children. We will do even more, especially if the government will stop preventing us from doing so by their anti-religious, draconian restrictions on our social services programs.
Ms. Merrill and I can certainly agree on the answer to his question, “If there’s a moral obligation to end abortions, isn’t there a moral obligation to fully and wholeheartedly support the children and families most affected?” Absolutely! How about starting by using the millions of tax dollars we give to Planned Parenthood and use it for that purpose. Add to that the many private organizations and groups that are in the trenches, helping women facing crisis pregnancies to be good moms and become self-sufficient. We have organizations that do just that right here in Winchester, AbbaCare and New Eve Maternity Home. Look them up. Donate to them so they can continue to protect women and their children.
Joanne Seale is a resident of Frederick County.
