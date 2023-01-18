STUART WOLK
In the mid 1990s, my job required me to regularly visit the courthouse. On several of these trips, I encountered one of the most unique, intellectual, multi-versed and opinionated individuals ever created. A casual conversation one day regarding a basketball game my daughter had played in, and he had officiated, turned into a great friendship. Yes, I am writing about Adrian O’Connor.
A.J., who departed us Monday after several years of varied health issues, was truly one of a kind. His mind full of useless knowledge, which always amazed me, as did his writings on varied subjects. A local historian, World War II researcher, sports junkie, bluegrass music afficionado and political pundit, this New Jersey transplant loved Virginia and especially the Shenandoah Valley. While editorial page editor for The Winchester Star for the better part of 30 years, he also penned a weekly column many grew to look forward to, Valley Pike. There we not only learned of a myriad of subjects ranging from his pets to local colorful figures to Musselman football, and no Wednesday was complete without reading his column. For him and the love of his life, Toni, to find their dream house and move into their home on Valley Pike had to be pre-ordained.
Stubborn and rigid, yet compassionate and loving, A.J. enjoyed working with youth. He was a dutiful and faithful Big Brother for many years through our local Big Brothers/Big Sisters organization and impacted several other high school students as a mentor therough the Frederick County Public Schools Gifted Independent Studies program. His love of local high school sports, either as a basketball official or spectator, was evident and you could likely find him enjoying the Friday night football lights at one of our area schools during the fall.
And of course, there was politics. I used to enjoy stopping by his cavern of an office at The Star to discuss upcoming elections, local scuttlebutt and to occasionally drop a dime (“You didn’t hear this from me, A.J.”) I can still envision his cluttered desk(s) and his battered Roget’s Thesaurus, which this unparalleled wordsmith utilized as many would their bible. And speaking of bibles, A.J. was a deeply religious man of faith who seldom missed mass at Sacred Heart.
The Winchester Rotary Club, Newtown Heritage Festival, Blue Ridge Food Bank and Kids Voting are just a few of the organizations he was involved with and was passionate about. His participation with a group was full tilt and he never did anything halfway. He was simply a guy you could always count on.
I could go on and on, but space limitations prevent me. A,J., I will miss you and never forget you. I can only imagine the conversations at the lunch table in heaven with you, Mike Foreman, Walter Barr, Russ Potts, Larry Ambrogi and Wendell Dick. Rest easy, Big Daddy.
