You don’t need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows. Nor do you need a weatherman to know that we are now well into a climate crisis. All you have to do is read or watch or listen to the news: Record heat (land and ocean), drought, floods, wildfires, smoke, receding glaciers, rising sea levels, hurricanes and cyclones. Ocean temperatures in the North Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico have surged to levels scientists consider “beyond extreme.”
Each of these by itself would not be unusual. But the conjunction is unprecedented. Property insurance companies are pulling out of Florida because costs are becoming too high and unpredictable. All this is consistent with climate models that scientists have been running for decades now.
Much like the Old Testament prophets who warned ancient Israel of the inevitable consequence of continued rampant idolatry and injustice, scientists’ warnings over the past 30 or so years of the inevitable consequence of soaring greenhouse gas emissions have been met with a collective shrug. The outcome for Israel and Judah was not good.
According to Friederike Otto, a climate scientist at Imperial College London, “This is not the ‘new normal’ ... We don’t know what the new normal is.” Climate models don’t tell us whether or not we’ve already passed some kind of tipping point. But it’s increasingly clear that our grandchildren are going to be living in a very different climate reality than the one we’ve grown used to.
And by the way, contrary to folk wisdom, frogs do have the sense to get out of a pot of water before it gets too hot. Do we?
So, the alarm bells are clearly ringing. The only questions, according to scientists, are when the alarms will finally be loud enough to make people wake up. And whether or not that will be in time. To paraphrase John Donne: Never send to know for whom the bells toll; they toll for us.
Charles Uphaus is a resident of Frederick County.
