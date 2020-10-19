LEROY DONALD
The values we ascribe to when choosing our next president are for reasons every bit as diverse as our personalities. The presidential values that I consider most important are the freedoms that define us and the economy that drives us. As I see it, those are values that set America apart.
But we seem to be living in an age of anger and hate regarding economic equality that calls for a different economic system capable of delivering financial equality to all citizens regardless of the boundless opportunities to achieve success in America under capitalism. The economic system those angry people have in mind, socialism, would diminish the freedoms and the economic opportunities available under America’s capitalist system.
Once again, socialism is defined as a populist economic and political system based on public ownership, (also known as collective or common ownership), of the means of production. Those means include the machinery, tools and facilities used to produce goods that aim to directly satisfy human needs. (Investopedia)
Socialism would offer the kind of dollar equality so revered by millions of radical democrats and Biden supporters including Socialists Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Cortez, radical left-wing candidate for Vice President, Kamala Harris, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. These radicals and millions more are determined to kickstart socialism in America.
Joe Biden is unlikely to stop or even stall the efforts from within his party to begin their radical agenda to transform America. So far he refuses to oppose the most radical left-wing platforms that include packing the Supreme Court, eliminating the Senate filibuster and eliminating fracking. At this point, he seems to be the best first chance, if elected president, to stand aside while Socialism begins its unworkable assault on America.
Under a socialist economy, the motivation to do better is replaced with a demand for financial equality among citizens regardless of individual effort, and freedom is replaced by an oversized ruling class who assist in planning lives and passing out money. Taxes are imposed at a rate to cover the needs of all citizens.
Donald Trump has done a great job with America’s economy through well-planned reductions in taxes and government regulations. His foreign and domestic policy decisions have advanced individual freedoms throughout America. His reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic has been, in my opinion, as good as any and better than most. Remember, there was no baseline or benchmark to direct his decisions. Joe Biden’s statement claiming that no one in America would have died if Mr. Trump had handled the matter correctly was dimwitted and foolish.
I plan to vote for the freedoms that allow me to continue planning my life spending my money and making my own decisions. I’ll vote for an economy that rewards me based on my personal efforts and abilities. You guessed it, I’ll vote for Donald Trump and try to ignore the madness and hate that consumes the news media and the radical left.
Leroy Donald is a resident of Stephens City.
(22) comments
Well here we are. Arguing like little children while the top 1% ruling class elites gets wealthier and wealthier. It's not so much about party vs. party, it's class vs. class. When the working class people are arguing with each other about who is hurting each other, they are blind to the fact that the top 1% owns almost 40% of the wealth in this country.
You are correct. Very sad.
For leroy.."there is none so blind as those who will not see”
So you are casting your vote for a pathological liar who has lied to the citizens of this country over 22,000 times in the past four years and the more recent lies have resulted in 220,000 dead Americans and counting. He called the Covid a hoax while knowing it was the most deadly virus since 1918 and has done nothing on a national level to deal with it except blow out the deficit. tRump is a disaster that will destroy this once good nation given any more time to do the work of putin. I feel sorry for the delusional people that think this six times bankrupt reality tv personality is a real leader. Tell the truth at least. You really like his racism because that is all he is consistent with, his hate.
4% of the Worlds Population and 20% of its Cases/Deaths....
Downplaying the severity - and admitted to this on tape.
Sidelining the Nation’s TOP Infectious Disease EXPERT and replacing him with someone who has NO EXPERIENCE in Public Health or Infectious Disease.
I could go on but I’ll just cast my vote for a Leader I can trust...Hope ya’ll will listen to your conscience and do the same.
Exactly. And If you are relying on stooges and widgets like Giuliani and Bannon to put you over the top, bless your heart.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Ah, the "S" word. Thanks for the rehash
THis letter is so full of errors and false claims, it is laughable. Saying stuff does’t make them true.
If that’s your name, it’s appropriate because you are slowe.
Iknowright? If only his letter were full of verifiable facts like, say, the colonel's letter! Now that letter is just chock full o' pr0-DNC facts and Science! Why, he literally proves that Trump is Hitler reincarnated! And that Trump is personally responsible for KILLING every single person that has died, not JUST from coronavirus, but from pretty much anything since he took office! Leftist opinions = TRUTH! [lol]
Much like your comments, I’d say. Thank you Mr. Donald!
No Democrat, indeed no politician or candidate is proposing the socialism described by Mr. Donald. NONE! The cry of “Wolf, wolf!” : socialism Is a red herring, a scare tactic, and false. No Democrats advocates ending capitalism. We already have many socialist systems in our government: Social Security, Medicare, TSA, Air Traffic Controllers, the Interstate highway system, AMTRAK, Public Schools, etc. Don’t be scared by false alarms about socialism from Democrats destroying America. It just ain’t so. Wolf ! Wolf! ..... there is no wolf.
Typical Democrat. Lying about that which is plain to see. Biden lying about his support for AOC's New Green Deal. Biden lying about his involvement in his son's financial shenanigans with Ukraine and China. Harris lying about her support for the rioters. Biden and Harris both lying about their support for Antifa and against the police. You all are liars and it is plain for everyone to see.
The liberals (especially Mr. Biden of late) express themselves with such shock that we believe America, as we know and love, is imploding around us all. President Trump didn’t cause this. He is one that is trying to prevent it. Liberals have stated to us clearly that they will say or do anything to get rid of our President. There is a huge wolf lurking and deceiving, and it wears a no disguise. In fact, it is emblazoned with a large “L” on its underbelly.
Everything is about retaining power. You were silent in his racism and white supremacy, his sexual predatory behavior, his juvenile tweets, his cruelty, his corruption, his lies. Stand tall and proud, at least some republicans have backbone.
What a funny guy you are...Lying? Now compare this to Trump with the special deals Kushner, Ivanka and other Trump family members have gotten due to their positions and they ARE part of the White House. Ivanka got hard to get trademarks in record time in China right after a meeting. And if you want a crackhead, Trump Jr. Where are the investigations into Jared Kushner's mishandling of the pandemic? Then there's 666 5th Avenue with Jared Kushner. When Qatar refused to bail out Jared a blockade was placed on the country. Then a month after the blockade is lifted, Jared starts negotiating with Qatar again then a few months later his 666 5th Ave building gets bailed out to the tune of $1.1B.
This is what crazy looks like. Spock is the nutjob that routinely accuses conservatives of following QAnon. QAnon. No conservative around here ever brings up QAnon theories. Only Spock the Nutjob. The nutjob that spews his own conspiracy theories. They don't get much crazier than Spock.
You are wasting your time with these tRumpsters Spock. They have been led by a pathological liar so truth and facts are their enemy. Who knew Americans could be suckered by a two bit con man like donald tRump. look at the rallies of this wannabe comedian. nothing but hate, no policy, no plan, no leadership. Just hate. Let's stop the hate on Novemebr 3rd America!
Dump tRump!
a hardcore tRumpster concerned about someone lying, now that a hypocrite if there ever was one. tRump has lied over 22,000 times. one big one resulting in 220,000 dead Americans and counting. tell us all, you believe tRump over Dr. Fauci, right?
And another thing. Let's look at slowe's list of existing socialist programs. Every single one of them is either financially troubled, failing, mismanaged, bloated and/or corrupt. What sort of idiot wants more of that? Never mind. We know the answer.
that is just another one of your many "fabrications", The programs noted by Mr. Lowe are some of this country's best. what's wrong with you tRumpsters as you cash your social security checks and present your medicare cards to keep your angry butts alive.
