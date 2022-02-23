Salem Poor, Peter Salem, Samuel Ashbow, John Ashbow. Don’t these names ring a bell? They didn’t to me either, and they most certainly should have. It took some learning beyond my high school and college history courses to discover and appreciate their contributions to our country.
All of these men were true patriots, some of the first in America, not like the deranged participants in the Jan. 6 debacle in D.C. All fought in the Battle of Bunker Hill in 1775. Poor received official accommodations from the Continental Congress for leadership and heroism under fire and changed George Washington’s mind on the participation of Black men in the freshly formed U.S. Army.
Both were free African Americans, Black men, fighting there for the dream of freedom like their white counterparts that day.
The bravely battling Ashbow brothers were members of the Mohegan Tribe from Connecticut doing the same.
All were vivid representatives of at least 150 minority Americans fighting for the American Dream at the very first battle of our revolution.
It’s tragically ironic that their dreams for the people like themselves never truly did come to fulfillment even until this day (almost 250 years later) in a country for which they fought to begin with some giving their lives. Even a poor learner of history should recognize this reality. It also should dramatically prove that our minority Americans were here and engaged in the American dream from the very beginning, and should not be respected or given any less than any white American or treated differently.
If you think systemic racism is bunk, then ask some questions of yourself over what these patriots did and earned for us. First off, why do we not know of them? Weren’t their contributions, and in some cases their lives, worth mentioning in our history courses? Do you believe the writers of our history texts and classroom teachers were ignorant of them or were they white supremacists and blatantly ignored them because they were unworthy of mention? Keep in mind that most history texts and courses come from predominantly white people.
Also ask yourself if the dreams of these men for their posterity were ever rightfully fulfilled. And, if not, when will they ever materialize? And, will you help make it happen?
Larry Walters is a resident of Winchester.
