ANDREW WHITE
I am impressed with how unimpressive Glenn Youngkin is.
I will start with what I think he has going for him, namely his faith. I truly believe character is more important than policy when it comes to being a leader, and for the most part, I believe men and women of faith are more likely to have the kind of character I look for in a leader. Many people today brush aside millennia of wise teaching on how we should interact with each other in a community. The Bible repeatedly advocates justice for all, including the unborn.
That being said, Youngkin has not distanced himself from former President Trump. If there ever were a president who lacked character, Trump is the one. I don’t know why Youngkin has not pushed Trump aside. Whether for political reasons or failure of common sense, it is wrong in my opinion. Either way, if Youngkin wants to be my candidate, he will relegate Trump to a sideline comical — but still dangerous — voice.
I am an evangelical Christian and I will never, ever vote for someone who keeps ties with the most ignorant, obnoxious, consciously lying, egocentric president in my lifetime. Nixon doesn’t hold a candle to Trump.
I also cannot understand the lack of humility that Youngkin has for the medical profession in our warnings and recommendations regarding COVID-19. We as medical professionals do not have any reason at all to not believe what our infectious disease experts say. Is 700,000-plus American deaths, and the fact that delta virus is still active, not enough to silence those with their very small knowledge base and their very small compassion base like Youngkin. It is very possible that hundreds of thousands of lives would have been spared death from COVID-19 if people had listened to knowledgeable leaders — leaders unlike Youngkin. This is especially distressing since Youngkin is pro-life. I am radically pro-life, but not just on the issue of abortion — also on reaching out to children in homes in demoralizing conflict; women who are victims of domestic violence; the demeaning racism that is still very prominent in modern America; the marginalized would-be immigrants on our southern border who want a better life, not mainly for themselves, but for their children.
The God of the Old and New Testament has a very big heart for the oppressed, the marginalized, the alien and the poor. I am a follower of that God. Well-respected conservatives, like George Will, say that immigration at our southern border will improve our economy. Even if it didn’t, I would open the border widely with efficient, effective vetting. I would not want to allow the 1 or 2% of drug dealers into our country, but I would not want to deny the 98 or 99% of desperate immigrants who will be hard-working and grow our economy. I am not xenophobic like Trump seems to be. Hopefully, Youngkin is not either.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.