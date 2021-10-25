Labeling people has become a specialty for people in power. Deplorable. Racist. White supremacist. And now, domestic terrorist. We no longer make arguments, but instead make slurs.
As a former School Board member, I was appalled at the NSBA for calling concerned parents “domestic terrorists” and seeking FBI investigations of those who make threats during school board meetings. Worst still was to see President Biden and AG Garland agree. This is a chilling abuse of power.
The last debate brought the McAuliffe team’s political philosophy into sharp focus. His inadvertent confession about keeping parents out of the schools surprised many. It didn’t surprise me. His most prominent patrons have been Bill and Hillary Clinton, for whom he has raised millions and we are painfully aware of just how deplorable they think we are.
It was a disastrous moment for McAuliffe and he has since doubled down, calling the opposition to Critical Race Theory a “dog whistle,” and those who use it “racists” and “white supremacists.” He and his supporters say ‘Nothing to worry about. It isn’t being taught in our schools.’ If that is so, why do they so vehemently oppose laws preventing it?
Terry McAuliffe, an unremarkable former governor, thinks that opposing Donald Trump is all he needs to earn our votes for a second mediocre term. It isn’t. While I share a disdain for our former president, I will need more. The only one offering good reasons to vote for him is Glenn Youngkin.
Youngkin is the kind of straight-talking common-sense conservative we used to elect. I am impressed with the way he can embrace conservative doctrine without having to identify with this or that demagogue. For example, he believes that people should get vaccinated — and has been vaccinated himself — but questions the effectiveness of constant mandates and threats to close schools. It’s the difference between following the science and following the politics.
While McAuliffe equivocates and invokes Trump, Youngkin has been talking about issues that matter. He will work to reduce the burden of inflation on our families by eliminating the sales tax on groceries. He will protect our law enforcement officers by preserving their qualified immunity from legislators trying to get it repealed. He will clean house at the scandal-plagued Parole Board, which has been ignored by Governor Northam and AG Herring, as it was by McAuliffe before them. He will protect our Second Amendment rights against misguided politicians. He will give charter schools a real chance in Virginia and, just as important, he will be an advocate for parental involvement in their children’s education, the arrogance of Terry McAuliffe notwithstanding.
Youngkin can’t do it all. We will need a delegate who shares our vision. Fortunately, we have that in Bill Wiley, already a well-respected member of the House. His talent and leadership will be desperately needed. We need Glenn Youngkin for governor, our Winsome Sears for lieutenant governor, Jason Miyares for attorney general, and Bill Wiley for delegate. If we give them our vote, they will give Richmond our voice.
Vincent Di Benedetto is a resident of Winchester.
Funny, I thought it was illegal to make threats of death and bodily harm to others, especially elected officials. That’s why the FBI is investigating, not because those parents were just voicing opinions at a meeting.
Log In
