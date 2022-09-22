MEGAN BORKON
National Suicide Prevention Week ended on September 10, so the timing was particularly tragic when on September 16 Governor Glenn Youngkin quietly posted online a policy to reverse measures that currently help prevent suicidality among transgender youth. These guidelines are to be adopted by all state school districts next month. It requires transgender students access school facilities and programs matching their sex assigned at birth. It makes it much more difficult for children to change their preferred name and gender pronouns at school. The guidelines also keep teachers from concealing gender-related information from parents. This is an unforced and cruel reversal of guidelines previously established to help protect transgender youth in school, under the banner of parent’s rights.
As a child and adolescent psychiatrist, I see firsthand the disproportionate degree of mental health issues that transgender youth can experience due to their marginalized status. The most vulnerable youth may need to counter the compounded stressors of poverty, developmental trauma and peer bullying in addition to the twin catastrophes of social isolation and educational loss secondary due to the pandemic. And now this. When a transgender youth has a family that validates their identity, it can be the difference between health and persistent depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation. When a transgender youth does not have a family that validates their identity, the acceptance of their peers and teachers may be the only thing keeping them alive. While the concept of parent notification and parent involvement ostensibly sounds like a reasonable plan, students often choose not to disclose their gender identity to a parent when they fear retribution. 82% of transgender individuals have considered suicide, while 40% have attempted suicide. This is an astronomical number. Protective factors include school belonging, family support and peer support. I wonder how many of Virginia’s estimated 4,000 transgender youth the governor met with to discuss and learn about these issues, prior to the single-handed cancelation of their rights. I wonder if he has spoken with any of them at all.
Editorials don’t change hearts and minds when it comes to politically charged issues. There’s also a chance these guidelines may not hold up in court. But the transgender teenagers I work with won’t stop laboring for the dignity of acceptance, so neither will I. The 30-day public comment period opens September 26 at the Virginia Regulatory Town Hall (townhall.Virginia.gov).
Megan Borkon is a resident of Winchester.
