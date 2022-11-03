While California Governor Gavin Newsom was strengthening his state's economy to that of a country — California is now ranked 4th worldwide ahead of Germany — Virginia's Governor Glenn Youngkin was kept busy inventing a new state slogan: Virginia is for bullies.
Rather than expressing sincere condolences to Speaker Nancy Pelosi after her husband's brutal attack on behalf of all Virginians, Youngkin made a joke of the incident to score political points with constituents. Real classy, Gov'ner. Where did you get that laugh line anyway? From your BFFs, the former President Trump and his puppy dog son Donald Jr. at a Mar-a-Lago sleepover? So, tell us Gov'ner, boxers or briefs?
In fairness, I think Youngkin could do better on his feet when he's not playing the role of a blinded sycophant to the MAGA crowd, which just goes to prove, his eyes are not focused on the welfare of Virginians. No, Youngkin only has eyes for Trump and will attempt to nourish his personal “daddy issue” at every opportunity, to which Junior can relate.
But who knows? Perhaps sometime in our future we'll see our own Governor Youngkin and maybe even Florida's elfish GOP Governor Ron “Bootsy” DeSantis “pillow-guy-fighting” each other with childish debate banter in their run for United States president, culminating in one of them up against the reasoned Democratic Governor Newsom. Newsom could then share, for the GOP candidate's benefit, his strategy in transforming California's minority population, now a majority, into a world-class economic competitor without cruelly shipping off the population to the Florida Governor's mansion with a wink/nod. I know MAGA voters found that particular Floridian hi-jinx to be riotously funny, and it figures; they're boors and bullies, traits mimicked from their boorish “leadership” that takes no issue when it comes to tearing down rather than building up with integrity, distinction, and yes, class.
It's not unmanly to show genuine caring, Governor Youngkin. It's human. Break yourself free from your oppressive MAGA zip-ties and stop perverting Virginia's image as “The Bully State.” You wear a vest; you're supposed to be the unassuming “father knows best,” so surprise us.
Then think about how your words and actions contribute to the climate of political violence you pretend to abhor.
Michele Winter is a resident of Lake Frederick.
