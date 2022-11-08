Much has been made of Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s ham-handed response to the recent attack on Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s husband. For those few who may not know, Youngkin said "There's no room for violence anywhere, but we're going to send [Nancy Pelosi] back to be with him in California.”
Among the many opinions expressed in the media, I was particularly struck by that of Sophia A. Nelson, a former House Republican Congressional Investigative Committee counsel and a self-described “former Republican."
Ms. Nelson credits Youngkin as being "at his core [a] decent Christian businessman, family man" who “simply did not pivot properly to the serious issue of Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband being bludgeoned with a hammer.” Why, she asks, “would such a decent man say such a thing in the first place?” and surmises it was because “he got caught up in the partisan rhetoric of a hotly contested congressional campaign.”
I submit that no true Christian, as Governor Youngkin purports to be, would have needed to “pivot,” nor would he be swayed in his beliefs and values by any sort of “partisan rhetoric.” Rather, his response would have been immediate and without any “strategic” calculation, automatically expressing simple Christian sympathy and empathy.
As a political realist, I do not expect perfection in politicians of any stripe. After all, who among us is capable of perfection in daily life, much less in the world of politics? Abraham Lincoln was both a bare-knuckled partisan brawler and a sagacious, broad-spirited political leader. So were many of our most respected presidents, from Jefferson to both Roosevelts. But one can’t imagine any of them making light of a brutal attack on a political opponent’s spouse.
New York Time’s columnist Jamelle Bouie, in a recent op ed, said that, from the beginning of our experiment in democracy, “Americans saw virtue — whether real or feigned, sincere or performed — as a key ingredient in the practice of republican self-government.” The crude (and worse) reactions of numerous MAGA Republicans were entirely predictable. But Youngkin achieved his success by professing to something higher. Even if his Christianity is practiced more in the breech than in the observance, he could have at least feigned the virtues of his supposed faith. Instead, our governor seems, in his flip, insensitive response playing to the MAGA base, to have yielded to the temptation of worldly power at the cost of his true self.
Kathryn Uphaus is a resident of Frederick County.
