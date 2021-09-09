Not that many years ago, while running for governor, former attorney general Ken Cuccinelli led a Republican effort to require any woman seeking an abortion to submit herself to an invasive, and yes, humiliating, vaginal ultrasound. A case could be made that was the turning point at which Virginia began its transition into a reliably blue state. Educated suburban women of Northern Virginia had been shown they no longer had a home in the Republican Party.
Republican candidate for governor, Glenn Youngkin, realizes this is his greatest challenge. In a devastating political ad by his Democratic opponent, Terry McAuliffe, Youngkin, in effect, admits on tape that abortion is a losing issue for him. A strong pro-life stance loses him Independents. Anything less and he alienates his evangelical base. His only alternative is to say little about abortion and hope there is an implicit understanding among Republicans that once elected he will toe the Republican line.
But alas, that doesn't solve Youngkin's problem. Independents to whom Youngkin must appeal are also paying attention to the Republican line, and that line runs straight through Texas. There, Republicans have veered so far right with their retribution against supporters of a woman's right to choose that some are now referring to the Texas legislature as the home of the American Taliban.
Ideologically conservative and trapped 150 years in the past, Texas' Republican legislators spent the last month recreating the Texas of "the good old days." First they updated their "Jim Crow" laws to ensure that fewer in their minority population voted. Then they resurrected their antebellum slave retrieval bounty system. This reincarnation of the Old South empowered private citizens to become vigilantes who could collect bounties on every father, sister, friend or Uber driver caught "aiding and abetting" women who have had constitutionally protected abortions.
Adding to Youngkin's woes are Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices. When given a chance to protect women's rights, they chose to remain silent. Which was a reminder of the court's most heinous decision, Dred Scott, in which runaway slaves found in free states by bounty hunters lost their newfound freedom and were returned to the servitude of the masters.
Texas and Virginia may have been allied during the Civil War, but Virginia has taken steps to move beyond that past, whereas Texas is still living it. Whether it's women's rights or minority rights, Virginians are proud of the progress made in becoming good citizens of the 21st century. If Glenn Youngkin wants to become governor of Virginia, he must accept that reality. You see, Virginia has been Texas and has no desire to be so again.
The fact is Glenn Youngkin is a Republican who wants to be Virginia's governor and can't talk about "the elephant in the womb." To do so would expose both his and his party's extreme conservatism. So to keep Virginia moving forward, vote for Democrat Terry McAuliffe as our next governor.
Donald Sears is a resident of Frederick County.
(1) comment
Youngkin: "I'm all for small government"
Also Youngkin " a woman should not be allowed to decide what is best for her, the government needs to intervene."
