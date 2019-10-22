We have local elections on Nov. 5. Local elections will have a far greater impact on your daily lives than statewide and federal elections, so you need to really pay attention. Be sure you are registered to vote by calling the voter registration office and also check your district and know who is running for each office. Understand the positions and values each candidate espouses. Running a political campaign is somewhat like selling a used car. The candidate will willingly tell you all the good things they think you want to hear, but will they expose their real self, their real agendas and thoughts.
What qualifications does the candidate have for the position they seek? A good heart is always nice, but to serve, you must have background experiences and management abilities. Did I mention experience? Avoid “one issue” candidates, as they will lack the ability to serve all residents. Look for policies that improves life for all.
Solutions that are paid for by “those other people” are the easiest to introduce, but the most unfair. Can I determine how much you pay for your next car? But this is what keeps coming up for extravagant ideas. Good solutions take deep thought and a fair-mindset and a grounded financial approach.
There are five truths all our representatives should be able to confirm in our community. 1. God matters. The current culture wars we see are really about getting rid of God. Without God, as our Founders knew, our republic will never last.
2. There is absolute truth. Many today say there is only relative truth, your truth and my truth, but there is absolute truth! In George Washington’s Farewell Address, “Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensible supports.”
3. Families matter. Most of the difficulties we see in today’s strife come from the disruption of strong families and strong marriages. As these have disintegrated, we lose the bedrock of democracy and civility.
4. The Bible matters. Our Founding Fathers relied on the Bible as a foundation for establishing our government. They were well-founded and that is now missing. From Jeremiah 6: 16 (NASB) “Stand by the ways and see and ask for the ancient paths, where the good way is, and walk in it; and you will find rest for your souls.” Many modern, new ideas are simply a form of socialism and will not work.
5. The church matters. We constantly look to Washington to solve our problems but never consider just how dysfunctional our government is. Our solution comes from obedience to God’s Word in how we live and we can learn this and reinforce proper living in church. 1 Timothy 3: 15 states “the church the pillar and support of the truth.” But you must ask, does your church teach biblical truth or just “feel good”?
It is critically important for all citizens to vote in this election! If you don’t vote, then someone else’s opinion will prevail. A House of Delegates’ race was decided two years ago by just one vote! Your vote counts and is needed. It can make all the difference.
Yes, we know, liberals want to destroy God. I have actually heard this guy say that. Weird thing is, from his knowledge of the Bible, he would know that if there is to be any destroying, it would be the other way around. Makes me wonder why God doesn't just destroy liberals if they're so evil.
[thumbup][thumbup]
Mercy, perhaps?
Thank you, Mr. Morrison!
I completely agree. In 2017 Millholland, in his official role as our Sheriff fully and enthusiastically endorsed Governor Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring. Actually Lenny probably pushed AG Herring over the winning line since he only won by 165 VOTES (or 85 SWING VOTES) of the 2.2 MILLION VOTES in the ENTIRE STATE. Since 2013 (when Millholland endorsed Herring the first time) Life in Va has drastically changed for the worse. When Millholland endorsed Northam and Herring he helped erode our 2nd amendment rights, the sanctity of life of the unborn, the sanctity of marriage & the erosion of sound fiscal management. The voters need to hold him accountable for his actions. As they say, You can tell the true character of a man by the company he keeps!
